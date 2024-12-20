£750,000 revamp ‘breathes new life’ into Aberdeen city centre building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business

£750,000 revamp ‘breathes new life’ into Aberdeen city centre building

The SRE Group said it was "fully behind" the regeneration of Union Street and sees "potential" in the city.

By Kelly Wilson
50 Huntly Street has been acquired and refurbished by SRE Group. Image: Skylark PR
50 Huntly Street has been acquired and refurbished by SRE Group. Image: Skylark PR

An Aberdeen city centre office block has been revamped in a £750,000 project.

The SRE Group acquired 5o Huntly Street in the summer and has let two floors of the building to drilling firm Sekal.

The firm said it had decided to relocate to Aberdeen city centre to “upscale and grow its operations”.

SRE Group consultant John Grewar, who is in charge of the lettings, said the move by Sekal was a great example of a local firm keeping jobs in the city.

City centre regeneration

Extending to 14,581 sq ft across three floors and benefiting from 30 car parking spaces, 50 Huntly Street is a B-listed building and offers lift access, showers and cycle storage.

Mr Grewar said: “It’s a new base for Sekal and a great example of keeping jobs in Aberdeen.

“It’s a lovely building with a modern fit out and parking.

“We were able to buy it pretty cheap and we saw the potential by breaking it down to smaller units to make it easier to let.

50 Huntly Street was acquired and refurbished by SRE Group. Image: Skylark PR

“Next we are going to refurb the lower ground floor and we’ve hopefully got one of those suites under offer.

“We are very supportive of the city centre being alive. The regeneration of Union Street is good and we are all for Aberdeen city centre.”

Landmark building

Sekal, which specialises in automation for the drilling industry, has relocated from Anderson Drive, and let 8,509 sq ft at 50 Huntly Street.

Stewart MacKinnon, Sekal operations manager UK, said:  “Our new space at 50 Huntly Street will be home to our expanding operations group and represents a significant upscaling in footprint to support continued growth and our expanding global customer base over the next 10 to 15 years.

To go with story by Kelly Wilson. 50 Huntly Street has been acquired and refurbished by SRE Group Picture shows; Interior of 50 Huntly Street. unknown. Supplied by Skylark PR Date; Unknown

“It is fantastic to see SRE’s commitment to breathing new life into one of Aberdeen’s landmark buildings providing us with a bespoke facility, full of character and tailored to our needs.”

Sekal will relocate to the first and ground floors as well as agreeing 21 car spaces on a 10 year lease.

SRE Group also owns the Union Point, Woodburn House and Merchant Exchange buildings in Aberdeen.

It also has plan to spend £5m on a revamp of Caledonian House, on the corner of Union Street and Union Row.

Conversation