Braking guide: New tractor-trailer guidance for farmers

Farmers, crofters, contractors and tractor mechanics are being encouraged to download and read a new guide to tractor-trailer braking.

The updated edition of the Look Behind You guide, published today by the Agricultural Engineers’ Association (AEA), aims to raise awareness of what is needed from good tractor-trailer braking systems and improve the safety of farm machinery.

“Safety is a perennial issue for farming. That applies as much to the use of farm vehicles on the road as it does on the farm,” said the AEA.

“A key concern which comes up time and again is the safety of tractor-trailer or tractor-trailed implement combinations.”

The association said the first edition of the Look Behind You guide was published 10 years ago after a spate of premature tractor brake failures linked to inadequate trailer brakes.

It said although much has changed since then, including pneumatic (air) trailer braking systems becoming more common, more still needs to be done to ensure people are aware of how to maintain good performance from tractor-trailer braking systems and comply with minimum legal requirements.

“A comprehensive technical overview, the revised guide still provides the basic information but, importantly, it now also covers the increasingly complex braking systems found on modern tractors and trailers,” added the AEA.

“The Look Behind You guide provides the right level of information to raise awareness and highlight important features which, if addressed, will improve vehicle operation and enhance overall safety.

“Readers are also advised what maintenance activities may be performed on-farm, following appropriate training, and where it is important to seek specialist help.”

The guide includes a number of videos and animations in its online format, as well as being available as a paper publication,

It is available to download or order online here.