Farming Breakfast: Financial prospects for sector up for discussion

Financial support for farmers and the role of climate change in new subsidy schemes will be up for discussion at a free virtual event later this month.

The Press and Journal is hosting a virtual Farming Breakfast to discuss future prospects for the Scottish agricultural sector on Wednesday November 25, from 8–9am.

A range of speakers will discuss the outlook for the sector against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, before taking questions from the virtual audience.

The event – entitled What lies ahead? – has been organised in association with law firm Turcan Connell with support from north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Speakers include Royal Bank of Scotland’s director of agriculture Roddy McLean.

“The title of this event – What lies ahead? – resonates with us at the Royal Bank of Scotland,” said Mr McLean.

“We want our customers and their businesses to continue to thrive as we move through the 21st Century. There will be a number of challenges along the way, some known like Covid, leaving the EU and all that it brings, climate change and low carbon supply chains. There will be others as yet unknown.”

He added: “Businesses and their owners who are forward looking, who adapt and improve their operating model are likely to be more sustainable and resilient in the longer-term, being better placed to ride out the head winds and take advantage of the opportunities that will undoubtedly be available for those that wish to grab them. We at the Royal Bank want to play our part in supporting customers on their journey.”

The other speakers include Turcan Connell’s land and property partner, Grierson Dunlop, who will explain the legal backdrop to some of the important issues facing the farming community.

The other speakers are Robin Anderson, head of operations at ANM’s livestock division, Aberdeen & Northern Marts, and James Presly, a director at ANM’s estates division Aberdeen & Northern Estate Ltd.

Mr Anderson will discuss the outlook for the livestock sector, while Mr Presly will talk about the land market.

Full details of the free event, including how to register, can be found here.