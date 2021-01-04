Potato company Scotty Brand saves 27 tonnes of plastic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish potato and fresh produce company Scotty Brand says adjustments to its packaging have saved almost 27 tonnes of plastic in the last year.

The company, which is part of Airdrie-based potato firm Albert Bartlett, says a range of measures have saved 26,890kg of plastic since September 2019.

These include introducing thinner recyclable plastic on some of its products and removing trays from inside its baking potato packs.

“We source the best seasonal Scottish produce from our family of farmers around Scotland and we want to do our bit to make sure the earth and environment where they grow their produce are as healthy as possible,” said Scotty Brand marketing director Michael Jarvis.

“We’re continuing to look at other ways to use more recyclable materials and do as much as we can to help protect the planet and minimise food waste – in itself a substantial contributor to greenhouse gases.”

Scotty Brand’s efforts were praised by David Moon, head of business collaboration at the Waste and Resources Action Programme (Wrap): “Reducing plastic packaging should never be at the expense of protecting the food it contains, and it’s great to see the company reduce its plastic footprint while avoiding unnecessary food waste.”