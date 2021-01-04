Fan view: New manager, but Ross County still find a way to concede NINTH penalty of campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It was a case of a new manager but the same daft old goal conceded in Ross County’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

After a couple of nervy moments against a high-pressing St Johnstone, Ross County had the best of the game’s first 20 minutes, with a new- found confidence after the 2-0 win at Hibs during the week.

For once, County scored the first goal when looking the better team. Ross Draper was often the first player to break into the opposition box from midfield, but in this instance he arrived late to pounce on a weak clearance.

© SNS Group

Having worked so hard to get themselves ahead, the team shot themselves in the foot with the ninth penalty conceded in the campaign.

Coll Donaldson’s square ball across the face of a crowded box had St Johnstone players queuing up to finish it and left Keith Watson with little choice but to concede a foul.

The Perth Saints were behind for only five minutes and then ended the first half stronger.

They pushed high up the pitch and pressured County into giving the ball away.

County had players who could threaten with pace behind St Johnstone’s defence if they made runs and were released early, but there were too many players looking for touches into their feet which invited more pressure.

County rallied for the first 10 minutes of the second half in what was an even contest at that point, but quickly faded as players tired.

St Johnstone became the dominant team and created a couple of clear-cut opportunities that should have seen them ahead, but County did well to hold on and still brought out a couple of fine saves from Zander Clark in the last five minutes.

A point gained.