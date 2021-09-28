Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Increased demand for British wool sees prices rise

By Nancy Nicolson
September 28, 2021, 6:45 am
British Wool chief executive Andrew Hogley.

A welcome return of demand for British wool resulted in a 99% clearance at the latest industry auction and a rise in price to an average 73p per kilo.

Bradford-based British Wool reported 1.2 million kilos were sold at the fifth auction of the season, with particular interest in Blackface wool, while specialist types such as Bluefaced Leicester and Welsh Mountain achieved record prices.

The co-operative’s chief executive Andrew Hogley said he was confident the current demand would be sustained and the recovery in the wool market would continue through the year.

Wool prices have been hit rock bottom in recent years.

He added: “As we head towards the winter months and with more than
one million kilos of wool being delivered into us this season from producers who did not deliver in the 2020 season, I’d encourage any producers who still have wool on the farm, to deliver this to us as soon as possible to ensure they benefit from the current recovery in the market.”

British Wool, which is owned by  Britain’s 35,000 sheep farmers, not only collects, grades and sells the product, but is also responsible for driving sustainable demand to maximise the value of the annual clip for producers.

However, prices have been so low in recent years some farmers have chosen to destroy their wool or tried to find alternative markets rather than deliver it to the co-operative.

Mr Hogley said: “The only way producers can achieve better returns and receive the true market value for their wool is by supporting British Wool.

A  British Wool depot .

“With a reduced cost base, recovering market and exciting new initiatives such as the recent Wool Britannia carpet yarn launch by the Headlam Group and a Harrison Spinks traceable mattress range, we are driving new demand for British wool and increasing its value.

“This puts British Wool in a much stronger position to deliver better returns for our producers.

“Every kilo of wool handled makes an important contribution to supporting British wool.”

 

