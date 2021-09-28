Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021
News / Scotland

Police hunt scammers who conned Fife pensioner, 87, out of £30,000

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 28, 2021, 7:23 am Updated: September 28, 2021, 11:54 am
The pensioner was targeted by phone.

Police are hunting a scammer who stole £30,000 from an 87-year-old man in Fife.

The pensioner was targeted over the phone by someone claiming to be from his bank.

Officers are now warning locals to be vigilant and avoid giving out personal details to unverified callers.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly from Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating this scam which saw the victim transferring a substantial amount of money after being convinced by the scammer to move the funds urgently to avoid a loss.

Scammers claim to be from reputable companies

“We have seen an increase in reports of vulnerable and elderly members of our communities being targeted by this sort of telephone scam.

“Individuals from either within or outside the UK claim to be from reputable companies such as banks or building societies, Amazon, Microsoft, Inland Revenue and many more.

“Scammers will likely report a fault with a computer or the internet, an accidental renewal of a subscription or problem with a bank account which they allege put your money at risk.

“These callers can often be aggressive and intimidating, placing pressure on people to do ask they ask.”

‘Be suspicious’ of callers demanding payment

Insp Donnelly says scammers use a number of methods to obtain people’s personal details such as a third party app or website.

This can often be followed with a demand for payment, claiming the victim may face legal action if the money is not sent.

He added: “Be suspicious of all such calls and always make every effort to ensure that the person at end of the line is who they claim to be, represent who they claim to represent and are legitimate and reputable.

“If you are unsure, take details of their company so you can check their credentials.

“You can even take a number with a view to checking out their details and calling the company they say they are from at a later time using a number you have obtained independently.”

Nationwide launches new bank transfer scam refund promise

