Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Majority of Scottish tenant farmers satisfied with rent review process

By Gemma Mackie
October 6, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2021, 11:55 am
The Scottish Government has published the results from its tenant farmer rent review survey.

Efforts to improve the rent review process for tenant farmers have paid off with the majority of tenants happy with the process, claim farm leaders.

Scottish Land and Estates (SLE) and the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association (STFA) made the comments in response to results from a Scottish Government survey of tenant farmers.

The survey, which received responses from 1,025 tenant farmers, was launched to gather farmers’ views on the rent review process.

It found 53% were either very satisfied or fairly satisfied with the process, while 32% were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, and 15% were fairly or very dissatisfied with the process.

Other survey findings include 58% saying they were satisfied with the frequency of rent reviews, with the majority – 43% – taking place every three to five years, however 21% said they had significant disagreements with their landlords during the rent review process.

The majority of tenant farmers said they were satisfied with the rent review process.

Almost half said they found the rent review process easy and 64% of tenants said they were not very familiar with or not aware of the current rent review legislation.

SLE chief executive officer, Sarah-Jane Laing, said the findings on farmer satisfaction with the rent review process showed the work of the Tenant Farming Commissioner and others was paying off.

She said: “We and other members of the Tenant Farming Advisory Forum have been working closely with the Tenant Farming Commissioner to produce a series of codes which help ensure that landlords and tenants engage in productive and amicable dialogue and provide clarity on legislation and good practice.

Ms Laing said SLE was concerned about the level of farmers who were unaware of the current rent review legislation, and more work needed to be done to inform them about the process.

“This could help ensure that tenants know exactly what to expect at each stage of the process, what’s required of them and how long the process may take,” added Ms Laing.

“This could assist in making the process for tenant farmers easier and more satisfactory.”

The majority of rent reviews take place every three to five years.

STFA chairman, Christopher Nicholson, said he hoped the findings from the survey would encourage policymakers to develop a “fair and workable rent test enshrined in law”.

He said: “Changes to the rent test were recommended by the Agricultural Holdings Review Group back in 2014, and now that this survey has been published we hope that tenants can look forward to the reform of our outdated rent review legislation.”

Tenant Farming Commissioner, Bob McIntosh, said: “We note that the report was published by Scottish Government  and we will be discussing it with stakeholders at the Tenant Farming Advisory Forum at the end of the month.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]