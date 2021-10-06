Couple swap city-centre flat for larger apartment in the countryside

Moving out of the city to the countryside can be a daunting thought for anyone used to urban living.

With plenty of facilities nearby, life in the city centre can seem effortless. However, with the pandemic leading to many people re-evaluating what they want and need from their home, prospective buyers are choosing country life now more than ever before.

Chapelton residents Amanda and Paul Dalgarno, both 39, are pleased to have made the move prior to the pandemic and are now thankful for the benefits that life in the town has brought them.

The big move

Amanda talked this week about switching their city flat for a countryside apartment.

“We were living in a flat in Aberdeen but, like many, we craved more space as well as a garden and our own front door. We had looked at every new-build housebuilder in the area and then came across Chapelton while searching online.

“We took a short drive to the town and instantly fell in love with the traditional style and colours of the buildings. Every property has individual characteristics.

“We came to Chapelton looking for a house but when Places for People suggested that we view one of their apartments we realised it was everything we wanted in a home.

“We chose a two-bedroom ‘Kilbryde’ apartment which is complete with its own front and back door, garden and great views. And with plenty of space, it doesn’t feel like a flat at all.

“The open-plan kitchen and living area is much bigger than any of the other properties that we viewed and has allowed us to furnish the space with some beautiful pieces and accessories that we love.

“My interiors style is quite eclectic so I’ve gradually collected items with some industrial pieces as well as second-hand furniture which I’ve refinished.

“This works really well with the period features of the property which we were delighted we could have in a new-build.

Creating their new home

“I decided to document the journey of our new home on Instagram where I love to share posts about recent upcycle projects.

“Since moving to Chapelton I’ve also become quite passionate about gardening and spend more time outdoors than when I lived in the city. My husband and I love having green space of our own.

“We used cobblestones to recreate an old courtyard style garden and added plenty of greenery to soften the space. The pots and planters are great as they are low maintenance and allow us to move things around to change things up.

“We did all the work in the garden ourselves which makes us appreciate it even more.

“We always lived in the city before moving here but we definitely see this as our forever home now and wouldn’t look back.

“We have made some great new friendships with our neighbours and enjoyed street barbecues and the farmers’ markets here.

“The new businesses at The Boxes at Chapelton are just around the corner too, allowing us somewhere to shop locally.”

Chapelton is five miles south of Aberdeen and has grown to over 200 households with a wide mix of properties to suit all needs and budgets.

The first neighbourhood within the development, Cairnhill, sets out a blueprint for a new sustainable community with features that include: a self-sufficient and walkable community with shops, services and jobs; a neighbourhood centre and high street; primary school and playing fields, leisure and community amenities as well as retail and business facilities.