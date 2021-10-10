Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yearling heifer crowned champion at Oban Highland Cattle sale

By Gemma Mackie
October 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
The champion (right) and reserve cattle at Oban.

A yearling heifer was crowned cream of the crop at this year’s autumn show and sale of pedigree Highland Cattle in Oban.

The overall champion from the pre-sale show, organised by the Highland Cattle Society, was April 2020-born Carlin 6th of Culfoich from the McConachie family’s Culfoich fold based near Grantown-on-Spey.

She was awarded the top price by Dumbartonshire breeder Jim McKechnie, who was acting as judge at the show.

Carlin is by Jacob 2nd of Benmore, which stood male champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2019, and out of Laria 1st of Culfoich.

Her dam stood junior champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2010 and Carlin is a full sister to Carlin 5th of Culfoich, which sold at Oban in 2019 for 2,500gn.

Keri McConachie said: “This is the second time we’ve received overall champion with a heifer at Oban, and as far as we know noone else has doe it before.

“We currently have 20 cows, with only six to the pure Highland bull and the rest put to the commercial Shorthorn.”

Meanwhile, the overall reserve champion title was awarded to another yearling heifer.
This was April 2020-born Bonnie Ruadh 1st of Balemartine from the Armstrong family at Balemartine on the Isle of Tiree.

She is by Uisage Beatha of Dunach and out of Virginia Buidhe 2nd of Cnoc.

Other prizes awarded included the heifer calf championship to January-born Cassie Buidhe 8th of Cladich, by Campbell of Tilbouries, from Dalmally breeder Jon Strickland’s Cladich fold.

The reserve heifer calf champion was March-born Fionnghal 3rd of Culloden, by Macrae Charles of Maol, from Inverness breeder John Cooper.

The prize for the best pair of suckled calves went to two heifers from Jon Strickland – Furan Magaidh 3rd of Cladich and Princess Virginia Campbell of Cladic – and the best young handler award went to senior handler Sophie Adams. Reserve went to junior handler Tara Adams.

New Highland breed record set when bull sold for 23,000gn

