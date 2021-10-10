Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Livewire Conor O’Keefe relishing sole forward role for Elgin City in Kane Hester’s absence

By Paul Chalk
October 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Elgin City striker Conor O'Keefe, left, is gunning for the win at Albion Rovers this weekend.
Elgin City’s man of the match Conor O’Keefe has no qualms about being asked to fill the shoes of the club’s top forward Kane Hester.

For the second week in a row, the 23-year-old has led the solo line and he impressed in Saturday’s 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Caley Thistle. 

With seven-goal Hester sidelined for the remainder of the month with a hamstring injury, O’Keefe’s pace troubled their full-time visitors and he lined Brian Cameron up for a superb goal to give City a 2-0 first half advantage.

Billy Mckay’s hat-trick and a Lewis Jamieson strike earned the joint holders a place in the last eight, but fleet-footed O’Keefe was shattered yet satisfied with his own contribution.

He said: “It was hard, playing against a top side, and they are top of the Championship for a reason.

“They turned it on a bit in the end, but we lost sloppy goals, which was always going to happen against such a fit side.

A midfield battle involving, from left, ICT’s Reece McAlear and Elgin’s Archie Macphee and Tony Dingwall.

“I was knackered. The game plan was to use my pace and get in behind them. It worked for the first two goals.

“I am enjoying it. It’s good to try something different. It suits me as well to try and use my pace up front.

“It’s about me getting in behind and trying to hold play and get the support from my team-mates and it worked for the second goal.

“Their centre backs were comfortable on the ball and coming forward, so we felt it was could steal it up high, there was space to get in behind them.”

Confident for Coatbridge road trip

And the former St Mirren youth player insists there’s no reason why the Black and Whites can’t now kick upwards in League Two.

Their inconsistent form leaves them five points adrift of fourth-placed Forfar Athletic ahead of Saturday’s trip to Coatbridge to take on Albion Rovers, who are one place and two points behind them.

Elgin manager City Gavin Price.

O’Keefe added: “We have performed a lot better in our last three games. The signs are there and we maybe just need a wee bit of luck to fall for us and put a run together to get into the play-offs again.

“We won against Albion Rovers here, but it will be a different kind of game against them away from home.

“It’s always different on that pitch, but we will go down there with confidence to come back with the three points.”

Loan signings further boost City

Manager Gavin Price has added a trio of players in on loan from higher divisions lately.

Tom Grivosti, who opened the scoring on Saturday, is settling in well from Ross County, midfielder Ross Draper has come in from League One Cove Rangers and will be fit and available soon, while also from League One, Falkirk forward Jaime Wilson will provide a fresh outlet.

On-loan Ross County defender Tom Grivosti powers home the opener for Elgin City against ICT.

O’Keefe is sure the latest additions to Gavin Price’s squad can make telling contributions.

He said: “They are all from higher levels, so they will bring experience and offer really good competition for places.”

