Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Loch Lomond young farmer wins UK’s NEWBIE award

By Nancy Nicolson
October 11, 2021, 5:10 pm
Chris Scott-Park has diversified his family's Loch Lomond farm.

The owner of a farm and water sports business on the banks of Loch Lomond is the winner of this year’s UK NEWBIE award for the best new farming entrant.

Chris Scott-Park returned from university eight years ago to diversify his family’s organic beef farm at Portnellan which now offers boat tours of Loch Lomond, kayaking and paddle boarding as well as a renovated self-catered farm cottage.

The NEWBIE  project explores business models for innovation, entrepreneurship and resilience in European agriculture as part of a suite of opportunities aiming to help new farmers, crofters and small-holders network and develop successful businesses.

Award

As part of the award, Chris will receive €500 towards the cost of training or an international visit as well as the opportunity to participate in the final NEWBIE conference this month with other award winners and project stakeholders in France.

Other finalists included Ellie Banwell’s Scrumptious Garden, Sarah and Hugh Asher of Darach CroftBryde and Nat’s Falkland Kitchen Farm  and Mhairi Player’s Berwick Wood Produce.

Barriers

Dr Rachel Creaney, social researcher in the NEWBIE project at the James Hutton Institute, said: “New entrants to farming can face a large number of barriers to start and establish themselves with successful farming businesses.

“Chris and all of the other finalists showed a great deal of innovation in how they have used their previous skills and taken on new opportunities to carve out successful farm businesses”.

Award winners from partnering European countries will be encouraged to share their experiences through the final conference and other networking opportunities provided by the NEWBIE project.

For more information about NEWBIE, see www.newbie-academy.eu.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]