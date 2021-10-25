Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Need for more abattoirs aired at smallholder festival

By Nancy Nicolson
October 25, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 25, 2021, 11:57 am
Bella, a prize winning Anglo Nubian goat and her owner Stuart Masterton at the Smallholder Festival at Forfar.

Rare breed enthusiasts have been advised to make better use of the abattoirs that currently exist rather than hold out for a new network of niche slaughterhouses.

Prominent Fife and Tayside butcher, Stuart Minick made the point at a debate on the future of local abattoirs at the Smallholder Festival in Forfar Mart, where the audience heard only 23 slaughterhouses now exist in Scotland, and not all of them cater for small batches or private kills.

Stuart Minick, the owner of a  chain of butcher shops in Fife and Tayside.

He said: “You’re not going to get a network of abattoirs that’s going to handle horned cattle or hairy pigs.

“I don’t see how it can work –  but we can make better use of what we’ve already got.”

Mr Minick was responding to an appeal by Christopher Price, the chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), for the Scottish Government to make a one-off investment in new local abattoirs.

“Government has to pay,” he said.

Flux

“Bearing in mind the amount of flux agriculture is going to go through in the next three years, it’s not unreasonable to say the Scottish Government should  make  a one-off investment in structural change.”

Mr Price said the current infrastructure didn’t work for “non-standard” animals, but he acknowledged that producers needed to make better use of small outlets, even if they were not always the most convenient.

He added: “There is an obligation on us. We need to be helping those guys even if it’s a pain for us. We can’t complain a good abattoir has gone if we haven’t used it.“

Jane Prentice of Downfield Abattoir in Fife said demand for private kills was growing, with bookings being made as far ahead as 2023.

Neil Robson with the show’s sheep champion , a Welsh Badgerfaced Torwen.

The festival’s award winners included the champion goat, Balmedie Hope, a Boer kid from Maureen and Malcolm Ross, Belhelvie, and the reserve champion, Mollfol Angel, a Pygmy kid from Kim Falconer from Duntrune, Dundee.

The sheep champion  was a Welsh Badgerface Torwen ram lamb from Neil, Zoe and Sam Robson, Huntly and in reserve place was a Coloured Ryland ram lamb from Susan Bryden, Lockerbie.

The poultry champion was a Saxony duck from A & C  Brandi, Dunfermline, and in reserve place was a White Pekin bantam cockerel from Lesley Main-Reade, West Lothian.

