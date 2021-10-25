Aberdeen fan view: Victory over Hibernian will be a huge relief for Dons chairman Dave Cormack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Victory over Hibernian will be a huge relief for Dons chairman Dave Cormack

By Chris Crighton
October 25, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 25, 2021, 11:56 am
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass celebrates a much-needed win against Hibernian.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass celebrates a much-needed win against Hibernian.

Few Aberdeen supporters will be more relieved than Dave Cormack.

The chairman made more than medium waves with his belligerent appearance on Radio Scotland last week, drawing plenty of backwash his way.

Many felt Cormack’s aggressive tack was fuelled by ego; the BBC’s presenter, Kenny Macintyre, went so far as to call it “unprofessional”.

There is, it should be noted, a viable counter-argument about the corresponding professionalism of a broadcaster accepting the audience for spikily interviewing a topical figure, then waiting until he’s safely hung up to denounce his contribution as besmirching his office.

If Macintyre was aggrieved at the notion he’d been accused of an agenda, he should reflect that this was only his mind’s interpretation of what Cormack had actually said.

His point was no more contentious than that only those who work within and support Aberdeen FC are responsible for or have a vested interest in its recovery: a simple fact. That Macintyre heard it to describe him as an agitator against it perhaps says more about his approach to his work than Cormack’s.

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown give his armband to fans at full time after the win against Hibernian.

Bad news gets more clicks than good, we get that. For all teams. But if it is the BBC’s position that they do not disproportionately seek views when times are lean, and choose whether to air them based on the degree to which they amplify talk of crisis at the club, I would personally find that a very interesting contention.

Suggesting that Cormack was improperly discharging his duty fundamentally misunderstands to whom it is owed.

The chairman running into the firing line allowed Stephen Glass and his pressured team to take fewer hits than they otherwise would: if it made even the tiniest contribution to the crafting of the narrowest possible win, he can chalk it up in his data file, whether the BBC’s feelings are hurt or not.

