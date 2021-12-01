Farm charity books smash £100,000 target for RSABI

More than £100,000 has been raised for Scotland’s rural charity, RSABI, thanks to sales of three light-hearted books.

The books, which have sold well at Christmas since the first was published in 2016, were compiled by Fife farming journalist Andrew Arbuckle, together with his late brother John on the first two titles.

They are packed with jokes and anecdotes which strike a chord with a rural audience, and many of the stories were contributed by farmers and others in the agricultural community.

The first book, “Farming is a Funny Business”, was followed by a second volume last year, and both are packed with more than 300 stories.

The third in the series, “Farming Facts and Fake News”, pulls together “information” on all aspects of Scottish rural life alongside many totally irrelevant facts about agriculture and those who live in the countryside.

Andrew Arbuckle said: “Over the years I reported on farming events, I always enjoyed the funny stories told by friends and colleagues in the industry. It was good fun putting them together into books.”

RSABI chair, David Leggat thanked Mr Arbuckle and said that as well as raising a fantastic amount, the books had brought smiles and laughter to the agricultural community.

He added: “We can’t thank Andrew, and his late brother John, enough for all their hard work on the books.”

All three books are available for sale through RSABI’s online store, www.rsabi.org.uk or by calling 0131 364 4205.

RSABI provides emotional, practical and financial support to people involved in the Scottish agricultural industry. Their telephone helpline is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm on 0300 111 4166.