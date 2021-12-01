Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farm charity books smash £100,000 target for RSABI

By Nancy Nicolson
December 1, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 9:51 am
RSABI Chair David Leggat with Andrew Arbuckle.

More than £100,000 has been raised for Scotland’s rural charity,  RSABI, thanks to sales of  three light-hearted books.

The books, which have sold well at Christmas since the first was published in 2016, were compiled by Fife farming journalist Andrew Arbuckle, together with his late brother John on the first two titles.

They are packed with jokes and anecdotes which strike a chord with a rural audience, and many of the stories were contributed by farmers and others in the agricultural community.

Illustrations by Brian Petrie for Farming is Still a Funny Business

The first book, “Farming is a Funny Business”,  was followed by a second volume last year, and both are packed with more than 300 stories.

The third in the series, “Farming Facts and Fake News”, pulls together  “information” on all aspects of Scottish rural life alongside many totally irrelevant  facts about agriculture and those who live in the countryside.

 

The books have raised  funds for RSABI.

Andrew Arbuckle said: “Over the years I reported on farming events, I always enjoyed the funny stories told by friends and colleagues in the industry. It was good fun putting them together into books.”

RSABI chair, David Leggat  thanked Mr Arbuckle and said that as well as raising a fantastic amount, the books had brought smiles and laughter to the agricultural community.

He added: “We can’t thank Andrew, and his late brother John, enough for all their hard work on the books.”

All three books are available for sale through RSABI’s online store,  www.rsabi.org.uk or by calling 0131 364 4205.

RSABI provides emotional, practical and financial support to people involved in the Scottish agricultural industry. Their telephone helpline is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm on 0300 111 4166.

 

 

