Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Vets step up professional guidance on dealing with bird flu

By Nancy Nicolson
December 2, 2021, 5:06 pm
Housing measures are in force for all poultry following cases of bird flu in England, Scotland and Wales.

All vets have been issued with new guidance on spotting the clinical signs of bird flu in backyard poultry and wild birds as they go about their general practice in the countryside.

Since the beginning of this week all poultry should have been housed to protect them from infection from wild birds following several confirmed cases of the disease  in Scotland, England and Wales.

The infected flocks, including a backyard flock in Angus,  were humanely culled and disease control zones put in place to limit the spread of the disease.

Detailed advice on bird flu has been extended to all vets.

While specialist poultry vets are trained to deal with the disease, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and other professional vet associations have extended detailed advice to all vets on the clinical signs to look out for  and the steps that they must follow to report suspected cases of the notifiable disease.

There is also detailed biosecurity information, including advice on appropriate PPE and how to examine suspected cases as safely as possible.

The advice states that if dead wild birds are presented at the vet practice, they should  not be taken into the premises, but should be double-bagged and the outside of the bag disinfected with a government-approved disinfectant before being reported to the Defra helpline.

It also adds that  it is prudent for vet  practices and wildlife rehabilitation centres to assess and examine birds outside, wearing appropriate PPE, and to minimise the number of staff involved.

Bird flu can have devastating impacts on poultry.

The BVA’s senior vice president, James Russell, said: “The Chief Veterinary Officers have taken swift action in response to several outbreaks in recent weeks, and brought in robust measures to contain the spread of the disease as much as possible.

“Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe in the winter months can carry the disease and infect other species of bird, so it’s vital that veterinary professionals who may be seeing poultry and wildlife casualties in practice know how to spot the signs and act quickly if presented with suspected cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]