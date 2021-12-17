Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmers told to heed Covid rules when visiting livestock auction marts

By Gemma Mackie
December 17, 2021, 11:45 am
Farmers are urged to follow Covid rules when visiting marts.

Farmers and crofters have been told to heed Covid-19 rules when visiting livestock auction marts.

The plea from the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) – the trade body for livestock auction marts across the country – comes amid rising cases of Covid-19 and concerns over the impact of the new Omicron variant.

IAAS executive director, Neil Wilson, said the organisation continued to work with the Scottish Government to understand what specific measures will be applicable to auction marts and their constituent parts.

“At the moment we want to ensure that all attendees at auction marts take heed of the baseline measures such as wearing a face covering, completion of Test and Protect information and regular hand washing/sanitising,” added Mr Wilson.

“We would also advise taking a lateral flow test before attending any potentially crowded areas.”

Mr Wilson hinted at upcoming changes to the rules surrounding attendance at livestock markets and said: “We do expect to see restrictions tightened for those attending marts over coming days but we cannot yet be specific on those increased restrictions.”

Various measures were introduced at auction marts during the course of the pandemic including a restriction on numbers attending, a requirement for farmers selling animals to drop them off and not attend mart, and at one stage the closure of mart eateries and the cancellation of pre-sale shows.

Farmers urged to wear masks as mart footfall grows

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]