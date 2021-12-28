Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farm forestry benefits identified for tenants

By Nancy Nicolson
December 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
INTEGRATION: The benefits of mixing forestry and livestock are illustrated in a new study.

Scotland’s tenant farmers are being encouraged to tap into the benefits of woodland and forestry creation.

As a debate over tree planting on productive farmland rages within the farmers’ union, the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association (STFA) has thrown its weight behind a Scottish Forestry project that demonstrates how forestry can benefit all farm businesses.

Shelter belts are one of the benefits of tree planting.

To illustrate the options,  a study has been published based around Ruthven Farm, a  tenanted 800-acre unit in the Highlands which is owned by the Crown Estate Scotland.

Environment Minister, Màiri McAllan, said the government wanted to ensure all farmers, including tenant farmers, can grow trees to boost their businesses.

Mairi McAllan

”Farm woodlands can bring many benefits including shelter for livestock, improved habitats for wildlife, providing a future income from timber and  reducing the business’s carbon footprint,” she said.

On Ruthven, mixed woodland planted in wet, less productive areas has provided shelter and habitat for the farm’s flock of sheep.  The planting projects have also paid for new fencing which has improved biosecurity barriers with neighbouring farms.

STFA chairman Christopher Nicholson, said the landlords  of Ruthven farm had set a good example by permitting tenants to plant trees.

“We would like to see other landlords adopt a similar approach with tenants seeking to diversify into trees,” he said.

STFA Chairman Christopher Nicholson</p> <p>

“This case study on Ruthven Farm provides valuable examples of the types of woodland creation possible on a tenanted holding, from small scale farm woodlands to large scale commercial conifers.  The benefits to the farm of integrating appropriate tree planting with agriculture are clearly analysed in the study, including income arising from the Woodland Carbon Code.

“The STFA would like to see these types of tree planting options available to all tenants should they wish to integrate trees on their holdings.  Despite existing restrictions around agricultural leases which may need to be addressed, it is vital that farm tenants can contribute to biodiversity and mitigation of climate change.

Scottish Forestry has developed a number of initiatives to make it easier for smaller landowners, farmers, crofters and woodland owners to grow trees.

 

 

