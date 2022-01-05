Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Pig farm carbon project among five in receipt of £170k government support

By Gemma Mackie
January 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Carbon Trotterprints is one of five projects to receive funding from the Scottish Government.

A project to help pig farmers complete carbon audits is one of five to share just over £170,000 in financial support from the Scottish Government.

The funding has been delivered through the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund, which provides support for knowledge transfer and innovation projects on a range of issues such as resource efficiency and supporting the shift to a low-carbon and climate resilient agriculture sector.

The Carbon Trotterprints pig project, which is facilitated by Wholesome Pigs (Scotland), aims to build on the success on the use of benchmarking in the pig industry to deliver improved carbon measurement tools and minimise the work involved when completing a farm carbon audit.

Different carbon calculators will be assessed and data from 15 farms across Scotland will be compared to create a national benchmarking report so pig farmers can see how they are performing against their peers.

The other projects in receipt of funding include a Soil Association Scotland-led project to give farmers, crofters and land managers information about agroforestry in Scotland, and a Farm Stock (Scotland) Ltd-led project to help livestock farmers meet net-zero targets through better management of soil health.

One of the five projects will focus on soil health.

Another project, led by Forth Resource Management, will produce a series of case study videos showcasing the agricultural industry’s role in the move towards a low carbon future, and a Nourish Scotland-led project will bring together a mixture of organisations to facilitate knowledge transfer between farmers who have adopted agroecological practices and those who are yet to be convinced.

Announcing the funding, Rural Affair Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “In the run up to COP26 the whole world was thinking about what needs to be done in order to combat climate change and what we need to do going forward.

“It is clear that we all need to work together to reach our climate goals; that’s why investing and supporting knowledge transfer and innovation within our agricultural sector has never been more important.”

Oxford Farming Conference: UK land-based carbon credits worth £1.7bn

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]