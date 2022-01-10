Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ANM Group teams up with Aberdeen University for farm energy project

By Gemma Mackie
January 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
The two-year project has been backed by UK Government funding.

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has teamed up with Aberdeen University to launch a new farm renewable energy division.

The two organisations have entered into a two-year knowledge transfer partnership, backed by a £250,000 grant from the UK Government, with the aim of helping farmers create their own clean, green energy.

Through the partnership a renewable energy consultancy division is being created to advise farmers and other agricultural businesses on sustainable energy solutions, and the two organisations will also explore the potential for delivering a range of farm energy solutions to the market.

This could include development of a micro-wind turbine, which is small enough to be erected easily on existing farmland or buildings but powerful enough to generate enough energy to power day-to-day farm activities.

Dependent on trials, the project could potentially see the micro-turbines go into production as early as 2023.

ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, hailed the partnership and said he hoped it would help the agricultural sector on its journey to achieving net-zero.

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.

“This joint venture has the capability to position ANM as a leading provider of sustainable solutions within the farming community,” added Mr Rogerson.

“We hope to provide invaluable advice and knowledge to our members and customers which will set us ahead as we celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2022.

“As a group we strive to protect the future of our sector and engage with younger generations, therefore this project has landed at a key time as we look towards the future of our industry.”

Adam Smith, director of resources at Aberdeen University‘s Business School, said the partnership formed part of the university’s commitment to being a research and innovation leader in the Scottish renewables industry.

He added: “We’re delighted that our partnership strategy and expertise in the sector has been recognised by the group [ANM] and that we can play such a hands-on role in helping the agricultural industry and individual farmers – regardless of acreage – play a part in Scotland’s clean, green energy future.”

Through the partnership a university graduate will work full-time onsite at ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, from early this year.

