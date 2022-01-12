Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Pauls Malt hails strong sales during Eat Out to Help Out scheme

By Gemma Mackie
January 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pauls Malt says it benefitted from the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

One of the UK’s biggest malting companies – Pauls Malt – enjoyed strong sales during the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The company, which is part of the Boortmalt Group and has sites at Buckie and Glenesk, Montrose, made the comments in its latest accounts for the year to June 30, 2021.

It said it benefitted from the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, which ran in August 2020 and offered people the chance to get up to 50% off their food and drinks bill when dining in at participating restaurants.

Pauls Malt, which also has sites at Knapton in North Yorkshire and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, said the fiscal year had been dominated by the effects of Covid-19 on the global markets for beer and whisky.

Distilling demand was more resilient during the year.

“All four of our UK sites returned to full production from July and the first quarter saw strong sales into both sectors, encouraged by the Government Eat Out To Help Out scheme in the UK and strong brewing demand following a reduction in stocks in the final quarter of the last fiscal year,” said the Boortmalt’s general manager for the UK and Ireland Charles Tozer, in a report accompanying the accounts.

“Brewing demand then dipped again as the second UK lockdown saw demand in the on-trade reduced and this slower pace of demand continued until the final quarter when the pace of UK vaccination gave increased confidence to our customers and consumers, and demand recovered to pre-pandemic levels.”

Mr Tozer said distilling demand proved to be more resilient throughout the year due to the long-term nature of the whisky distilling business, however export markets remained challenging where the pace of vaccination is slower and international lockdowns continue to feature in many countries.

The malting facilities at Buckie.

The accounts show the company posted sales of £116.4 million in the year – down 4% on the year before when turnover stood at £121.1m – and pre-tax profits were up 3% to £10.148m, from £9.875m previously.

The bulk of sales were in the UK at £103.8m – up from £82.3m previously – however sales to Europe were down 92% to £1.931m and sales to Asia were down 37% to £8.317m.

Sales to Africa increased by almost 700% to £1.437m, from £180,000 the year before, and sales to the rest of the world were up 90% to £906,000.

The accounts also reveal the company employed an average of 112 staff during the year and its highest paid un-named director took home a pay cheque of £147,000 – up from £146,000 the year before.

