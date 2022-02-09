English farmer sentenced after his cattle fatally attacked 83-year-old walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

English farmer sentenced after his cattle fatally attacked 83-year-old walker

By Gemma Mackie
February 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 7:45 pm
HSE says farmers should avoid keeping cattle with calves at foot in fields with a public right of way.
An English farmer has been sentenced for safety breaches after his cattle fatally attacked an 83-year-old man.

Christopher Paul Sharpe – a partner at J H Sharp and Son at Ivescar Farm, Chapel-Le-Dale in Carnforth, Lancashire – was sentenced in Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard how David Tinniswood and his wife were attacked by cattle while following a public right of way across Ivescar Farm on May 30, 2020.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that the incident occurred when the couple was walking on a footpath that passed through the yard at the farm, and following a right of way that runs from the farm down to the road.

The couple, who were accompanied on their walk by two Border Terriers, were attacked by cattle that were grazing in the field with calves at foot resulting in the 83-year-old man being trampled and pronounced dead at the scene and his wife sustaining serious injuries.

Mr Sharpe pleaded guilt of breaching Section 3 (2) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974, and he received a prison sentence of 12 weeks – suspended for 12 months – a fine of £878 and ordered to pay £7,820.30 in costs.

HSE inspector, Julian Franklin, said a number of measures could have been taken to safeguard any walkers using the path, including not using that particular field for cattle and calves.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Franklin said: “Most farmers will have other groups of stock that can graze fields containing rights of way, so can reduce the risk of incidents by putting sheep in them, or they could take fodder crops from them.

“Cattle with calves can be put in fields without rights of way, away from members of the public, or can be segregated from walkers.”

Mr Franklin added: “Farmers should ensure they take all reasonably practicable precautions to protect walkers on public rights of way, especially when they are grazing cows and calves together, or bulls are present.”

