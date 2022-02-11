Aberdeenshire young farmer enrols on National Sheep Association scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire young farmer enrols on National Sheep Association scheme

By Gemma Mackie
February 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Karyn McArthur is one of 13 young sheep farmers from across the UK taking part in the programme.
An Aberdeenshire young farmer is one of 13 youngsters taking part in a nationwide National Sheep Association (NSA) training programme.

Karyn McArthur, who splits her time between working for a sheep breeding company and helping on her family’s sheep farm, has been selected to take part in the NSA Next Generation Ambassador programme.

The programme, which launched in 2014, aims to encourage and support sheep farmers and service providers of the future.

NSA communications officer Katie Jones, who coordinates the Next Generation programme, said this year’s selection process had been one of the most competitive yet.

“It is a real credit to the industry to see such passion and enthusiasm shine through from the young individuals who apply, something we should be very proud of,” said Ms Jones.

“We are now looking forward to bringing the group together for the first time.”

She added: “The programme, like so many activities, has been adversely affected during the past two years due to Covid-19 so we are hopeful this year will allow the programme to return with a renewed focus and 13 young sheep farmers that are brimming with enthusiasm to make the most of what the opportunity can deliver.”

The first meetings of the programme will take place in Gloucestershire next week, and information for those wishing to join the next cohort taking part in the programme is available online at www.nsanextgeneration.org.uk

