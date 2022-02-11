Aberdeenshire young farmer enrols on National Sheep Association scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire young farmer is one of 13 youngsters taking part in a nationwide National Sheep Association (NSA) training programme.

Karyn McArthur, who splits her time between working for a sheep breeding company and helping on her family’s sheep farm, has been selected to take part in the NSA Next Generation Ambassador programme.

The programme, which launched in 2014, aims to encourage and support sheep farmers and service providers of the future.

NSA communications officer Katie Jones, who coordinates the Next Generation programme, said this year’s selection process had been one of the most competitive yet.

“It is a real credit to the industry to see such passion and enthusiasm shine through from the young individuals who apply, something we should be very proud of,” said Ms Jones.

“We are now looking forward to bringing the group together for the first time.”

She added: “The programme, like so many activities, has been adversely affected during the past two years due to Covid-19 so we are hopeful this year will allow the programme to return with a renewed focus and 13 young sheep farmers that are brimming with enthusiasm to make the most of what the opportunity can deliver.”

The first meetings of the programme will take place in Gloucestershire next week, and information for those wishing to join the next cohort taking part in the programme is available online at www.nsanextgeneration.org.uk