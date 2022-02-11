Halkirk on a high and ready for tough North Caledonian Cup test against holders Invergordon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy is relishing a first round North Caledonian Cup crack at holders Invergordon on Saturday.

However, despite already beating the North Caledonian League title contenders this term, he knows another first class effort will be required to stand a chance of a repeat.

The Anglers go into the rearranged tie in good form. On Tuesday night, they scored an impressive 4-1 victory at Thurso in a rearranged North Caledonian League game.

Goals from Andrew Mackay, Jonah Martens, James Mackintosh and a Graham Macnab penalty earned the visitors a fine result.

That sweeping scoreline took United level on points with third-placed and defending champions Golspie Sutherland, who have played one match more than them.

They are also just two points behind Invergordon, in second spot, and nine points behind front-runners Loch Ness, who Halkirk also have a game in hand over.

McElroy’s team went into the New Year on the back of a 6-2 victory over Nairn County reserves and began 2022 with a stirring 4-2 comeback victory at home to Invergordon.

A 4-1 mid-January defeat at in-form Orkney stalled their progress, but their midweek win in Thurso raises the mood again for their chance to knock out cup holders Invergordon.

Looking forward to Invergordon tie

McElroy knows his team will have to be at their very best to score a second win of the season against a club he rates highly and line up a quarter-final against Alness United.

He said: “It’s always tough against Invergordon. They are the holders of the cup and whoever finishes above them in the league tends to be the champions, so it’s going to be a hugely difficult game – it doesn’t get much tougher.

“We fully expect a tough game, but it is a tie we’re looking forward to finally playing.

“One of the good things about our squad is we want to do well in every game we play, be it or cup or league game. The boys are always keen and champing at the bit.”

Ahead of the original date for this tie, Invergordon manager Gary Campbell stressed the need for his players to raise their levels after blowing a two-goal lead last time they locked horns with Halkirk.

This will be Invergordon’s first game since their 2-0 home league win against Alness United on January kept them in second position. They are seven points behind Loch Ness, but with a match in hand.

After facing Invergordon in the cup, Halkirk take on Alness in the league then Alness again in the cup – should they get through – before tackling Loch Ness, Inverness Athletic and Golspie.

Halkirk hunger for win in every game

McElroy explained the swift switch from league to cup action doesn’t change his squad’s focus, because it’s all about winning.

He said: “We really are genuinely looking to take one game at a time. We have got a difficult run-in, so we’re just looking to aim as high up the table as we can.

“The squad’s effort and application has been brilliant. They work so hard in training and that pays off and shows in games and in their improvement overall.

“I’m really pleased with how the squad is progressing and, in general, we can see improvements we’ve made over the last 18 months on and off the pitch.

“We’re looking to push on and continue that as much as we can.”

Halkirk were a whisker away from trophy success earlier this season when they were pipped in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Thurso in the Football Times Cup final.

NEXT FIXTURES. NORTH CALEDONIAN CUP – 12.2.22 FIRST ROUND Halkirk United vs Invergordon QUARTER FINALS St Duthus v Orkney (12.30)

Thurso v Nairn County 'A' (12.30)

Six sides aiming for cup semi-finals

There are also three cup quarter-finals set for Saturday. They are Golspie Sutherland v Loch Ness (1pm), St Duthus v Orkney (12.30pm) and Thurso v Nairn County reserves.

The only North Caledonian League match this weekend sees Inverness Athletic aim to get off the foot of the table by beating eighth-placed Bonar Bridge.