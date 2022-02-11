Halkirk on a high and ready for tough North Caledonian Cup test against holders Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halkirk on a high and ready for tough North Caledonian Cup test against holders Invergordon

By Paul Chalk
February 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Halkirk's James Mackintosh in action against Invergordon earlier this season. Picture - James Gunn
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy is relishing a first round North Caledonian Cup crack at holders Invergordon on Saturday.

However, despite already beating the North Caledonian League title contenders this term, he knows another first class effort will be required to stand a chance of a repeat.

The Anglers go into the rearranged tie in good form. On Tuesday night, they scored an impressive 4-1 victory at Thurso in a rearranged North Caledonian League game.

Goals from Andrew Mackay, Jonah Martens, James Mackintosh and a Graham Macnab penalty earned the visitors a fine result.

That sweeping scoreline took United level on points with third-placed and defending champions Golspie Sutherland, who have played one match more than them.

They are also just two points behind Invergordon, in second spot, and nine points behind front-runners Loch Ness, who Halkirk also have a game in hand over.

McElroy’s team went into the New Year on the back of a 6-2 victory over Nairn County reserves and began 2022 with a stirring 4-2 comeback victory at home to Invergordon.

A 4-1 mid-January defeat at in-form Orkney stalled their progress, but their midweek win in Thurso raises the mood again for their chance to knock out cup holders Invergordon.

Looking forward to Invergordon tie

McElroy knows his team will have to be at their very best to score a second win of the season against a club he rates highly and line up a quarter-final against Alness United.

He said: “It’s always tough against Invergordon. They are the holders of the cup and whoever finishes above them in the league tends to be the champions, so it’s going to be a hugely difficult game – it doesn’t get much tougher.

“We fully expect a tough game, but it is a tie we’re looking forward to finally playing.

“One of the good things about our squad is we want to do well in every game we play, be it or cup or league game. The boys are always keen and champing at the bit.”

Ahead of the original date for this tie, Invergordon manager Gary Campbell stressed the need for his players to raise their levels after blowing a two-goal lead last time they locked horns with Halkirk.

This will be Invergordon’s first game since their 2-0 home league win against Alness United on January kept them in second position. They are seven points behind Loch Ness, but with a match in hand.

After facing Invergordon in the cup, Halkirk take on Alness in the league then Alness again in the cup – should they get through – before tackling Loch Ness, Inverness Athletic and Golspie.

Halkirk hunger for win in every game

McElroy explained the swift switch from league to cup action doesn’t change his squad’s focus, because it’s all about winning.

He said: “We really are genuinely looking to take one game at a time. We have got a difficult run-in, so we’re just looking to aim as high up the table as we can.

“The squad’s effort and application has been brilliant. They work so hard in training and that pays off and shows in games and in their improvement overall.

“I’m really pleased with how the squad is progressing and, in general, we can see  improvements we’ve made over the last 18 months on and off the pitch.

“We’re looking to push on and continue that as much as we can.”

Halkirk were a whisker away from trophy success earlier this season when they were pipped in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Thurso in the Football Times Cup final.

Six sides aiming for cup semi-finals

There are also three cup quarter-finals set for Saturday. They are Golspie Sutherland v Loch Ness (1pm), St Duthus v Orkney (12.30pm) and Thurso v Nairn County reserves.

The only North Caledonian League match this weekend sees Inverness Athletic aim to get off the foot of the table by beating eighth-placed Bonar Bridge.

