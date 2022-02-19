Royal Northern Spring Show marks start of 2022 agricultural show season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Royal Northern Spring Show marks start of 2022 agricultural show season

By Gemma Mackie
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am
The event takes place on Wednesday March 2.
The event takes place on Wednesday March 2.

The Scottish agricultural show season will kick off again next month when farmers, crofters and members of the wider agricultural supply chain gather for this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show.

The event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) and held at ANM Group’s headquarters at Thainstone near Inverurie, is returning after a year’s absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Taking place on Wednesday March 2, the show will feature a range of competitions for cattle, sheep, horses and ponies, and other agricultural produce including neeps, cereals and potatoes.

The show will feature a jam-packed schedule of competitions and sales.

Showmen and women will dust off their showing jackets to parade their finest animals, and farmers will get the chance to find out about the latest technology and agricultural innovations at the vast array of trade stands on offer.

There will also be various competitions for Young Farmers, including stockjudging, and the presentation of several long service awards.

RNAS president, Jimmy Dick, said he was excited for the return of the show.

“I’m counting down the sleeps until the show,” said Mr Dick.

“Hopefully people will look forward to a social day out with lots of technology and machinery on show and a good display of livestock, and just the fact we can get back to some form of normality.”

The day will feature sales, conducted by ANM Group’s livestock auctioneering division Aberdeen & Northern Marts, including an entry of 80 pedigree cattle and 50 exhibition cattle from across Scotland.

The entry of pedigree cattle comprises 22 Charolais bulls, 18 Limousin bulls, 20 Simmental bulls, nine Aberdeen-Angus bulls, three Shorthorn bulls, two Salers bulls, and six Limousin females.

The entry of pedigree cattle includes 22 Charolais bulls.

They will go under the hammer after the pre-sale shows – Liam Muir from Upper Onston, Orkney, will judge the pedigree bulls, while David Blair from Littleinch Farm in Fife will judge the exhibition cattle.

Aberdeen & Northern Marts head of livestock, John Angus, encouraged farmers to attend next month’s event.

He said: “It is wonderful that along with RNAS we are able to invite the agricultural and business community to attend this show at Thainstone Centre.

“The show provides a platform for farmers from across Scotland to showcase the best of their stock and local traders the opportunity to exhibit the latest products.

Meanwhile, rural education charity – the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative – is taking school children to the show and unveiling a new educational resource.

The charity’s new North East Show Education Trailer will be officially opened at 4pm on the day.

The latest farm machinery will be on display at the show.

More details about the show are online at www.rnas.org.uk and www.anmarts.co.uk

Tickets cost £12 for adults and children under the age of 16 can enter for free.

Face masks will be required while indoors.

Royal Northern Spring Show gets green light to go ahead in March

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]