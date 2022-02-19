Royal Northern Spring Show marks start of 2022 agricultural show season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish agricultural show season will kick off again next month when farmers, crofters and members of the wider agricultural supply chain gather for this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show.

The event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) and held at ANM Group’s headquarters at Thainstone near Inverurie, is returning after a year’s absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Taking place on Wednesday March 2, the show will feature a range of competitions for cattle, sheep, horses and ponies, and other agricultural produce including neeps, cereals and potatoes.

Showmen and women will dust off their showing jackets to parade their finest animals, and farmers will get the chance to find out about the latest technology and agricultural innovations at the vast array of trade stands on offer.

There will also be various competitions for Young Farmers, including stockjudging, and the presentation of several long service awards.

RNAS president, Jimmy Dick, said he was excited for the return of the show.

“I’m counting down the sleeps until the show,” said Mr Dick.

“Hopefully people will look forward to a social day out with lots of technology and machinery on show and a good display of livestock, and just the fact we can get back to some form of normality.”

The day will feature sales, conducted by ANM Group’s livestock auctioneering division Aberdeen & Northern Marts, including an entry of 80 pedigree cattle and 50 exhibition cattle from across Scotland.

The entry of pedigree cattle comprises 22 Charolais bulls, 18 Limousin bulls, 20 Simmental bulls, nine Aberdeen-Angus bulls, three Shorthorn bulls, two Salers bulls, and six Limousin females.

They will go under the hammer after the pre-sale shows – Liam Muir from Upper Onston, Orkney, will judge the pedigree bulls, while David Blair from Littleinch Farm in Fife will judge the exhibition cattle.

Aberdeen & Northern Marts head of livestock, John Angus, encouraged farmers to attend next month’s event.

He said: “It is wonderful that along with RNAS we are able to invite the agricultural and business community to attend this show at Thainstone Centre.

“The show provides a platform for farmers from across Scotland to showcase the best of their stock and local traders the opportunity to exhibit the latest products.

Meanwhile, rural education charity – the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative – is taking school children to the show and unveiling a new educational resource.

The charity’s new North East Show Education Trailer will be officially opened at 4pm on the day.

More details about the show are online at www.rnas.org.uk and www.anmarts.co.uk

Tickets cost £12 for adults and children under the age of 16 can enter for free.

Face masks will be required while indoors.