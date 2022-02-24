Drive to plant trees remains a key factor in demand for Scottish land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Drive to plant trees remains a key factor in demand for Scottish land

By Gemma Mackie
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:53 am
The drive to plant more trees is driving demand for land in Scotland.

The drive to plant trees and create new areas of woodland in the fight against climate change is a key factor in demand for Scottish land, claims Savills.

The land agency said the number of Scottish estates sold in 2021 for natural capital purposes, including woodland creation, increased threefold from 2020.

“The market for Scottish rural estates is always modest, in terms of transaction numbers, but it has been particularly active in recent months,” said Savills head of rural agency in Scotland, Evelyn Channing.

“During the second half of 2021, some extraordinarily high prices have been reported, including sales to well-funded parties buying primarily for environmental reasons.”

She said a pro-active and growing pool of buyers -including investors, institutions and individuals – was now in the market for large land holdings to carry out woodland creation, peatland restoration and ecological restoration schemes.

“While some purchasers’ primary motivation may be to generate validated carbon credits, many of our buyers also perceive value in the co-benefits of investing in nature – for example improving water quality, or creating enhanced biodiversity – as well providing societal benefits such as providing public access to landscapes or creating rural jobs,” added Ms Channing.

She said good quality land suited to commercial forestry planting was now selling for between £10,000 and £12,500 per hectare, while native woodlands are achieving between £4,000 and £7,000 per hectare.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen & Northern Estates associate director, James Craig, said an increasing number of landowners were being cold-called or visited by people interested in buying their land to plant trees.

He said: “This is largely because the market has become very competitive during the course of last year and while an initial offer may seem competitive, due diligence and valuation advice for any such sale should still be undertaken.”

Scottish farmland values rising at faster rate than anywhere else in the UK

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]