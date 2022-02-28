New soft wheat varieties show distilling promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New soft wheat varieties show distilling promise

By Nancy Nicolson
February 28, 2022, 5:27 pm
DISTILLING: Both varieties have shown high alcohol yield per hectare in trials.
Two newly recommended soft wheats are predicted to make an impact in Scotland thanks to their grain and alcohol yields.

The Group 4 wheats, RGT Stokes and RGT Bairstow,  were presented to the seed trade in Edinburgh by RAGT’s cereals and oilseed rape product manager Tom Dummett.

He said they were the highest yielding soft varieties in the North region, at 104% and 103% of controls respectively, compared with Skyscraper’s 102%.

He added: “They also produce very high alcohol yields.

“In analysis carried out by the Scottish Whisky Research Institute, RGT Stokes produced the highest alcohol yield in 2021 of Recommended List (RL) candidates and control varieties, with RGT Bairstow just behind. Both are described as very promising for distilling and rated good.

RGT Bairstow is a promising new soft wheat variety.

“Overall, the alcohol yield per hectare of these two varieties is better than anything else the industry has seen, which is very good news when end users are looking ever more closely at sustainability of production.”

The two varieties have the best Septoria tritici resistance ratings within the soft Group 4 sector. On the one year (2021) Recommended List rating, RGT Bairstow is rated at 6.0 and RGT Stokes at 6.2, ahead of Skyscraper’s 4.6.

“Their septoria resistances have held up very well, and they also have good yellow rust scores,” said Mr Dummett.

RGT Stokes scores 102.4% for UK yield..

At a national level, RGT Bairstow is the highest yielding soft feed variety on the RL, with a treated mean yield for the UK of 103.1%. It also has the  highest second wheat yield of any recommended soft wheat variety at 104.3%.

RGT Stokes scores 102.4% for UK yield, however in the West  it is rated at  105.2%, which reflects  its strong septoria resistance.

“Early drilling potential and its very good second wheat will add to its appeal,” said  Mr Dummett.

“Overall, RGT Stokes is a very attractive package and an obvious replacement for some older favourites in the West region.”

 

 

