Rory’s game wins him rural skills trophy

By Nancy Nicolson
March 4, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:03 am
Former Elmwood College student Rory Donaldson was overall winner at the ALBAS awards.

The achievements of Scotland’s top young rural and aquaculture trainees have been celebrated at the industry’s annual skills awards in Dunblane.

The winners of Lantra Scotland’s ALBAS (Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills) included former Elmwood College student and Drummond Estates employee Rory Donaldson (17), who was presented with the overall accolade and awards in the competition’s game and wildlife section.

The overall runner-up was aquaculture apprentice Derek Ferguson (33) from Shetland, who also picked up the higher education award.

Mairi Gougeon attended the event.
Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon attended the event and said: “I just want to put on record what a truly spectacular group of individuals we have in the finalists and winners.

“I’m so proud to see the incredible work they are already doing and look forward to seeing them all continue in their careers.”

Lantra Scotland director, Liz Barron-Majerik, said the awards not only recognise the success of trainees in Scotland’s rural sector, but also encourage employers to think about the future workforce.

She added: “It has been inspirational to meet the finalists, who are all
a credit to our rural industries.”

Martin Young from Insch won the land-based engineering learner of the year prize.
Other winners presented with awards by sheep farmer and social media star Cammy Wilson included Martin Young (20) from Insch, who took home the land-based engineering learner of the year prize.

The aquaculture learner of the year was Emmanuelle Rey (43) from Glendevon, and runner-up was Emily Underhill (27) from Oban.

Rachel Orchard (23) from Banchory won the trees and timber learner of the year title and runner-up was Victoria Potts (24) also from Banchory.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society (RHASS), which was instrumental in establishing the ALBAS, made a joint presentation of the secondary schools award for rural skills training to the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway and Wallace Hall Academy in Dumfries and Galloway.

The most inspiring mentor or trainer prize went to Neil Stewart from Ardersier who works at the Scottish School of Forestry at Inverness College UHI.

The winners were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector, chaired by Keith Paterson of Forestry and Land Scotland.

