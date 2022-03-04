Section of the A98 near Fochabers closed following crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Section of the A98 near Fochabers closed following crash

By Lauren Taylor
March 4, 2022, 8:38 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 8:56 am
The road leading to the A98 at Fochabers/Buckie Roundabout has been closed off since around 04:30am. Pictures by Jason Hedges
The road leading to the A98 at Fochabers/Buckie Roundabout has been closed off since around 04:30am. Pictures by Jason Hedges

A Moray road has been closed after a car caught fire in a crash.

A section of the A98 Fochabers to Buckie road has been closed since early this morning.

Police and fire were called to the scene near the Whitegates Lodge, leading towards the Fochabers roundabout, at about 4.30am.

It is understood that the car was on fire and police called fire crews to assist. Two fire appliances were on the scene and left around 5.45am.

Police are still in attendance and the road remains closed.

More as we get it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal