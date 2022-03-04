Section of the A98 near Fochabers closed following crash By Lauren Taylor March 4, 2022, 8:38 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 8:56 am The road leading to the A98 at Fochabers/Buckie Roundabout has been closed off since around 04:30am. Pictures by Jason Hedges [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Moray road has been closed after a car caught fire in a crash. A section of the A98 Fochabers to Buckie road has been closed since early this morning. Police and fire were called to the scene near the Whitegates Lodge, leading towards the Fochabers roundabout, at about 4.30am. It is understood that the car was on fire and police called fire crews to assist. Two fire appliances were on the scene and left around 5.45am. Police are still in attendance and the road remains closed. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man and elderly woman killed in separate crashes Man, 37, dies in one-car crash in Orkney Woman, 83, dies following early morning A98 crash Woman charged following three car crash near Boddam