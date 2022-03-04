Farmers pledge solidarity with Ukraine as uncertainty disrupts markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmers pledge solidarity with Ukraine as uncertainty disrupts markets

By Nancy Nicolson
March 4, 2022, 5:17 pm
SUPPLY LINES: The uncertainty in Ukraine is affecting agricultural supplies and food security.

As UK farmers’ unions send messages of solidarity to their Ukrainian counterparts, uncertainty continues to grow over the impact of the conflict on global commodity markets and food security.

In their message to fellow farmers the unions said the “atrocious and unprecedented challenges you face on your farms and with your families this spring are unimaginable.

“Please be assured farmers in the UK hold you in our thoughts, we are watching and want to hear from you.

“If there is anything we can do to offer support, please contact us.”

Meanwhile, international traders say uncertainty is the only certainty as markets continue to trade higher over fears of severe shortages of exportable wheat while Ukrainian ports remain closed.

Jonathan Lane, ADM Agriculture’s head of grain trading, said exporters and buyers are rushing to book EU supplies to replace lost Ukrainian exports, leading to US markets trading up $64/tonne and France’s France’s MATIF rising EUR47/t this week, both for May 22 positions.

“The UK continues to follow these chaotic grain markets,” he said.

Mr Lane added the European Commission has received an official request to allow the import of GM maize for inclusion into animal feed to alleviate the shortness of supply and higher prices.

A rapeseed field and cultivated land in Ukraine

The commission is also looking at how to support its own farmers after farm ministers called for actions including triggering the recently established food crisis monitoring programme.

Ministers agreed to consider a temporary halt to some environmental programmes, such as leaving land fallow, to allow more farmland to be devoted to protein crops.

Oilseed markets are also dominated by the conflict, and according to Will Ringrose, from ADM Agriculture, daily trading ranges have been the largest ever seen.

“Black Sea supplies remain a concern, especially of sunflower oil for old and new crop. Old crop logistics are being affected and new crop planting is likely to be delayed or postponed,” he said.

“Markets will remain extremely volatile until the trade figures out a way to solve the void.”

New record highs for natural gas prices have added to what was already a volatile nitrogen market, and traders report that UK ammonium nitrate producers have withdrawn from the market.

Chemical fertiliser produced in Belarus.

Joe Gilbertson, head of fertilisers at the Agricultural Industries Consortium (AIC), said the UK was not heavily dependant on fertiliser from Russia and Belarus which prefer to supply bigger markets such as Brazil.

“There are many sources of fertiliser available to us, but the real problem is the rising price of gas,” he said.

“Most plants here have gone back to reduced production because of the uncertainty of demand at these high rates.”

Mr Gilbertson added it was too early to know how much UK farmers have cut back on fertiliser applications as a result of high prices.

