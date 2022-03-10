Farm machinery companies pull operations in Russia and Belarus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some of the world’s biggest farm machinery companies have pulled their operations in Russia and condemned the country for starting the war with Ukraine.

Machinery giant John Deere has suspended all shipments to Russia and its ally Belarus.

In a statement John Deere said: “Two weeks ago we suspended shipments of machines to Russia and then subsequently, Belarus. We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by US and international sanctions.

“The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organisations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilise resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world.”

Dutch machinery and equipment manufacturer Lely has also discontinued commercial activities in Russia and Belarus.

A spokesman said this meant it would stop supplying dairy robots.

He added: “We will continue to supply spare parts and consumables to our existing customers in these countries, considering that otherwise cow welfare and food supply in the region would be compromised.”

Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc. has suspended operations at its plants in Russia.

Caterpillar said: “We are complying with all applicable laws and evolving sanctions, while remaining focused on our employees, dealers and customers.

“Operations in Russia have become increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions, and we are suspending operations in our Russian manufacturing facilities.

“We recognise this is a time of incredible uncertainty for our valued employees, and we will continue to look for ways to support them.”

The German Agricultural Society, DLG, which organises Agritechnica, the world’s biggest farm machinery show in Hanover, also condemned the war.

“As a partner of European agriculture and as a supporter of a free Europe with the right to freedom, peace, self-determination for all states and cross-border personal and professional exchange, the DLG views the assault on Ukraine with great concern,” it said.

“DLG’s thoughts are with all people affected by the war, especially the farmers in this important agricultural region.”