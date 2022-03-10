More than 40 daily Covid deaths in Scotland for second time this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 40 daily Covid deaths in Scotland for second time this year

By Lauren Robertson
March 10, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 3:12 pm
The number of Covid cases in Scotland has risen again. Shutterstock/ Jon Kempner
A further 41 people have died after testing positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, the second time this daily total has been reported this year.

The same number was also reported on January 14, but before that the daily death rate has not been this high since September 24 2021.

Today’s Scottish Government figures show a further 14,387 people have tested positive for the virus, the highest daily total since the beginning of January.

There are 1,636 people being treated in hospital, 22 of whom are in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian is reporting the fourth highest number of cases in the country with 1,559.

Aberdeen City reported 546 of these cases, Aberdeenshire reported 756 and Moray reported 257.

There are 1,033 cases across NHS Highland, and the health board said earlier in the week that their hospitals are under increased pressure.

Island communities have also been feeling the strain of the influx of cases, with NHS Orkney appealing to the public to remain vigilant in the face of the virus.

The health board reported 65 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the Western Isles reporting 138 and Shetland 64.

Vaccination rollout

Today’s data confirms 4,439,451 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination.

4,165,704 have received their second dose and 3,459,127 are considered to be fully vaccinated with a third dose or booster.

