More than 40 daily Covid deaths in Scotland for second time this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A further 41 people have died after testing positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, the second time this daily total has been reported this year.

The same number was also reported on January 14, but before that the daily death rate has not been this high since September 24 2021.

Today’s Scottish Government figures show a further 14,387 people have tested positive for the virus, the highest daily total since the beginning of January.

There are 1,636 people being treated in hospital, 22 of whom are in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian is reporting the fourth highest number of cases in the country with 1,559.

Aberdeen City reported 546 of these cases, Aberdeenshire reported 756 and Moray reported 257.

There are 1,033 cases across NHS Highland, and the health board said earlier in the week that their hospitals are under increased pressure.

Island communities have also been feeling the strain of the influx of cases, with NHS Orkney appealing to the public to remain vigilant in the face of the virus.

The health board reported 65 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the Western Isles reporting 138 and Shetland 64.

Vaccination rollout

Today’s data confirms 4,439,451 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination.

4,165,704 have received their second dose and 3,459,127 are considered to be fully vaccinated with a third dose or booster.