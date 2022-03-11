Retired Perthshire shepherd gains award for lifetime contribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Retired Perthshire shepherd gains award for lifetime contribution

By Erika Hay
March 11, 2022, 5:06 pm
OUTSTANDING: Sandy Patterson is the winner of the Connachan salver.

Retired Perthshire shepherd and farmer Sandy Patterson is the recipient of the Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association (BSBA) prestigious Connachan salver for his outstanding contribution to the breed.

Sandy left school in 1960 when he was 15 and started work as a young shepherd at Remony, where his father was grieve.

It was here that he became interested in breeding and showing Blackface sheep.

In 1966 he went to work for the late Neil McCall Smith at Connachan, Crieff, where he shepherded for the best part of 30 years.

Mary McCall Smith said: “Sandy is a truly dedicated stockman; he has made a great contribution to the breed, with many of the top flocks being influenced by sheep Sandy bred.

“He understands precisely what is required of a true hill animal.”

Sandy shepherded at Connachan for the best part of  30 years.

Some of his highlights while at Connachan came in 1986 when Highland Glen sold for more than £28,000, Highland Fling for £11,000 and Beadie for £10,000.

In 1992 Here Goes sold for £34,000 and in 1993 Connachan topped the market for cast ewes in Stirling, selling 51 for £255 per head.

In 1995 Sandy went to contract farm 1,000 ewes at Fendoch for Abercairney Estates, he also rented Auchloy from them where he ran 120 ewes of his own with his son Tommy.

He was extremely proud when in 2008 he sold a lamb off Auchloy for £32,000.
Sandy semi-retired in 2010, keeping 40 ewes of his own and in 2014 received £38,000 for a lamb at the breed’s November sale in Lanark.

Announcing the award, BSBA vice-president Sandy Smith said: “Sandy took great enjoyment and pride in his work with Blackface Sheep and always stuck to his type and own beliefs. Never a man to shout about his achievements, he selflessly gave advice to anyone that asked.”

