Ex nurse hopes to offer Ukrainian orphan a fresh start – and inspire others to do the same

A retired midwife and nurse is hoping to pave the way for orphaned Ukrainian children to be given a new life in Aberdeenshire.

Elaine Mitchell spent 38 years working for the NHS, even coming out of retirement during the pandemic to help with vaccinations and track and trace.

Watching the “heartbreaking” situation in Ukraine on the news, she decided she wanted to open up her home to a child who has been orphaned by the crisis.

She is due to meet with Aberdeenshire’s refugee resettlement officer imminently, and hopes if she is successful others across the north-east may also be able to give a child a new home.

Ms Mitchell, who lives alone in Oyne, near Insch, believes she could give a child a new start in life.

“I’m fit and healthy, I have a nice house and a nice garden, my neighbours have kids they could make friends with,” she said.

“I live in a village where the school is underpopulated and they’re always looking for new kids to come in. I’d like to open my home to a child that’s in need.”

‘I’ve seen some pretty awful things’

Alongside her caring nature, Ms Mitchell has been spurred on to help by memories of her time working in Bucharest following the Romanian revolution.

She worked as a nurse caring for abandoned and orphaned children with HIV and AIDS and remembers what it was like seeing children suffer.

“I’ve seen some pretty awful things,” she said.

“These children called us mama because we were probably the only people who ever picked them up and gave them a cuddle.

“I can’t in good conscience do nothing while children are being separated from their families and seeking shelter under bridges and on stone floors in railway stations.”

Being 61, Ms Mitchell has worried that she might be thought too old to adopt or foster a child. However, given the current situation, she believes anyone who is willing, able and suitable should be considered to care for a child.

She said: “This is urgent, it has to happen now. If I can offer a child a safe refuge, whether it’s for 12 months or whether it’s for as long as they want to be here, I’m happy to do that. I would offer a child a home for life.”

‘Hit a brick wall’

Ms Mitchell worried that others who would like to welcome a child, or any refugee, into their homes will be put off by how difficult it appears to be to do so.

Determined to help, she has been in touch with local MPs and councillors to try and establish a system whereby she can be vetted and approved before children start arriving in the country.

“A lot of people might want to do it, but if they’re hit with a brick wall, which I felt like I was, they might be put off,” she said.

Aberdeenshire councillor Leigh Wilson is in the process of setting up a meeting between Ms Mitchell and Aberdeenshire’s refugee resettlement officer.

Ms Mitchell hopes that, if she is successful in adopting or fostering a refugee child, she will be able to encourage others to do the same.

North and north-east want to welcome refugees

On Monday, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will set out details of a new “sponsored” humanitarian route to allow Ukrainians without family links to the UK to enter the country.

This should help the many people across the north and north-east, like Ms Mitchell, who want to open their doors to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Aberdeenshire councillors came together this week to agree that Ukrainians forced to leave their old life behind can be assured of shelter in the north-east.

Councillor Leigh Wilson, who is helping Ms Mitchell set up a meeting with the regions’s resettlement officer, has also launched the Aberdeenshire Ukrainian Appeal to help with the ongoing crisis.

He said: “Over two million people have fled their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine – we are looking at the prospect of a refugee crisis and we should be doing everything required to make sure that those in danger are safely resettled in our communities.”

Moray MP Richard Lochhead said numerous constituents had been in touch with him to try and find out how they could offer accommodation to refugees.

“I have been really heartened by the response of people in Moray and have had a significant number of people and businesses contact my office offering help and assistance to Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

“I have written to Moray Council seeking feedback as to their readiness.”