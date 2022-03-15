Ukrainian president urges his farmers to sow crops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Ukrainian president urges his farmers to sow crops

By Chris McCullough
March 15, 2022, 1:06 pm
Sowing in the Ternopil region of Ukraine this time last year.

While missiles continue to bomb Ukrainian cities, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged farmers there to sow as many hectares of grain as they can.

Seeding should begin in April but there are reports of Russian soldiers hiding their tanks on farms to avoid an air attack, and if farmers work at night time, tractor lights are targets for the Russian military.

Ukraine  had increased its grain production by 32% in 2021 to 85.7 million tonnes and the global dependence on exports has led to global food prices for commodities, such as bread, which are tipped to rise by 20%.

President Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainian farmers to sow seeds – if  it  is safe to do so.

The Ukrainian president called on his farmers to sow as much seed as possible this spring to ensure harvests are plentiful – but only if it is safe to do so.

On top of export concerns, livestock farmers in Ukraine are fast running out of feed for their cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens and need to replenish stocks as soon as possible.

President Zelenskyy said: “This spring, as much as any spring, we must make a full-fledged sowing campaign. As much as possible. Because it’s about life. About our life. About our future.”

Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said: “The emphasis will be on spring crops that will be harvested in the summer, because we do not know what the situation will be going forward.

“For the full nutrition of its population and the armed forces, more emphasis will be placed on buckwheat, peas, those types of crops that will make it possible to harvest so that Ukraine is fully provided with food.”

Harvest in Ukraine.

However, farmers face a number of other challenges to get the crops sown in the ground as stock levels of diesel and fertiliser are low.

Ukraine deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said a “war-induced shortage of fuel would be the main problem for farmers, as they have enough seed to proceed with spring sowing.”

Since the invasion, Ukraine has already suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock and has introduced licences for wheat, corn and sunflower oil exports.

