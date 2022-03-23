Farm antibiotic use concerns raised over New Zealand and Australia trade deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Farm antibiotic use concerns raised over New Zealand and Australia trade deals

By Gemma Mackie
March 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:50 am
Ms Gougeon has raised concerns about farm antibiotic use in Australia and New Zealand.
Scotland’s Farm Minister has raised concerns over farm animal antibiotic use in relation to the UK’s free trade deals with New Zealand and Australia.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon says the trade deals lack ambition to tackle the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which includes antibiotic resistance.

In a letter to the UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, Penny Mordaunt, Ms Gougeon said while an article on cooperation on AMR was welcome in the UK-Australia free trade agreement, it was not to the same level as that agreed between the UK and Europe.

She said she was especially concerned “given the scale of antibiotic use on Australian farms for non-therapeutic purposes” and asked Ms Mourdant to outline what impact the cooperation provisions on AMR would have.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

“As you may be aware, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that AMR is one of the top global public health threats and recent research published in The Lancet found that AMR was associated with 4.95 million human deaths globally in 2019,” said Ms Gougeon in her letter.

“We have made clear that we expect all FTAs to include meaningful action to tackle this serious health threat to human and animal life and health.”

Ms Gougeon also called on the UK Government to ensure the Scottish Government has a “full role” in all areas of free trade agreements, and said: “This is the only way we can be sure that Scotland’s interests are protected and that trade policy works for the whole of the UK.”

Both the Australian and New Zealand trade deals were badly received by the farming industry, both north and south of the border, with farm leaders warning they offered little or no benefit to British producers.

