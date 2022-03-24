‘No farmer wants to see healthy livestock culled’: Egg producer describes stress of avian flu outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘No farmer wants to see healthy livestock culled’: Egg producer describes stress of avian flu outbreak

By Nancy Nicolson
March 24, 2022, 5:17 pm
STANDSTILL: Faramlay hope the packing plant can be back in production at the weekend.

The owner of one of Scotland’s biggest egg businesses has compared an avian flu cull of almost 100,000 birds to the experiences of cattle and sheep farmers during the foot and mouth disease (FMD) epidemic.

Robert Chapman, the managing director of Farmlay Eggs at Strichen, described the stress of seeing a unit of 55,000 hens slaughtered, followed by a cull of 44,000 healthy, free-range hens which were housed on the same farm.

“We had hoped they could be saved as they had no clinical signs of the disease, but it had to be done because they were so close,” he said.

“It’s very disappointing and depressing, as they were laying and performing well and no farmer wants to see his healthy livestock culled.

Robert Chapman has tightened biosecurity measures even further.

“It’s a bit like what happened during foot and mouth in 2001. Some farmers never recovered from that. It’s very stressful.”

However, Mr Chapman said he recognised the cull had to happen as a precautionary measure and in order to control the disease.

Farmlay’s packing plant, which has a throughput of five million eggs per week, is at a standstill as it lies within the 3km protection zone around the infected farm.

New measures have been introduced at the plant, and more inspections by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the government’s egg inspectorate are imminent.

Farmlay packs five million eggs per week.

Mr Chapman is hopeful that grading and packing will be allowed to start by the weekend so that deliveries can be made to major supermarkets, small retailers and wholesale companies.

He said his customers had been very understanding and he was grateful for their support.

“The eggs are stacking up on farms, so some retail shelves are starting to get low, but as soon as we get going, we will work all hours to get the supply chain up and running,” he said.

“Our customers have agreed to reduce the shelf life on the packs from 19 days to 14 days, which is very helpful.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the eggs and no risk to the public, and no one wants to see good food wasted.”

Meanwhile, the business is reviewing its biosecurity measures and putting new measures in place.

“It’s a very steep learning curve,” said Mr Chapman.

“Our measures were robust before the outbreak, but they can always be improved.”

