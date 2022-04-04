GB Potatoes calls on industry to support new initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

GB Potatoes calls on industry to support new initiative

By Nancy Nicolson
April 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
AMBITIONS: GB Potatoes says it will be a "lean and efficient" organisation.

GB Potatoes, a new voluntary organisation that is striving to unite the potato sector and pursue research, marketing and “horizon scanning” activities, is calling for everyone with an interest in the crop to sign up.

The initiative is being driven by a working group which includes Scottish producer Euan Grewar from Dundee and Agrico UK executive director, Archie Gibson.

It is the second organisation to be officially formed since the removal of the statutory AHDB levy, with a new Scottish seed growers co-operative established just last month.

GB Potatoes claims the removal of the statutory AHDB levy is an opportunity to do things differently and ensure the industry flourishes. However it also makes it clear that it intends to work closely with existing associations.

The organisation’s aims include promoting innovation, representing the interests of the industry to governments, identifying reputational threats and seeking to mitigate any damage,

The group states: “GB Potatoes will also act as a platform to bring together groups of businesses with common interests, whether they be areas of research, markets or anything else, and enable them to leverage funding to pursue those interests”.

GB Potatoes will be owned and controlled by its members.

The initial base subscription is expected to be £10 per hectare for growers and 10p per tonne for first purchasers, and the group is appealing on the industry to visit www.gb-potatoes.co.uk or email info@gb-potatoes.co.uk to find out more.

However, the group makes it clear that it will be owned and controlled by its members and only those who have funded activity will derive any reward from it.

Lincolnshire grower Alex Godfrey said: “Paid-for research or data will not be made available to those who have not contributed.”

Mr Gibson said: “This will be an affordable way for growers and handlers of potatoes to safeguard the future of the industry and have access to more innovation opportunities”.

Archie Gibson is executive director of Agrico UK.

Mr Grewar added: “The industry is highly integrated and mutually dependent so having a strong voice covering the whole country is vital”.

Another of the group, independent consultant Mark Taylor, said: “GB Potatoes will be a lean and efficient umbrella body that can help to co-ordinate our industry when a joined up response is needed”.

The working group is looking for people to serve on the initial board and other stakeholders who do not handle potatoes will be welcomed as associate members.

 

 

