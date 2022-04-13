Scottish farmers can apply for up to £20,000 for slurry equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Scottish farmers can apply for up to £20,000 for slurry equipment

By Gemma Mackie
April 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The scheme opens for applications on April 26.
Farmers and crofters will soon be able to apply for up to £20,000 towards the cost of purchasing new slurry equipment.

The Scottish Government says the next round of applications for its Sustainable Agricultural Capital Grant Scheme (SACGS) will open on April 26.

This year’s scheme, which has a funding pot of £5 million, will focus on providing funds towards the cost of buying equipment with a “recognised evidence base” to protect the water environment and reduce the farming sector’s impact on climate change and air quality.

Scottish Government said the support is focussed on low emission slurry spreading equipment and slurry store covers.

“Helping farmers, crofters and agricultural contractors to change their practice by ensuring they have access to the right equipment, tools and knowledge is key,” said Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

“Following the SACGS pilot, stakeholders called for better targeting and support to be given to equipment with a recognised evidence base; the 2022 SACGS round addresses these issues.”

Rural Economy Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

She said farmers wishing to apply for the support from the scheme will do so through the Scottish Government’s new grant application service.

“Once successful applicants have been notified they will have until the end of Feb 2023 to purchase the items and claim their grant,” added Ms Gougeon.

“Anyone thinking of applying for the scheme should familiarise themselves with the guidance ahead of the scheme opening on the April 26.”

NFU Scotland vice-president, Andrew Connon, said: “While we welcome the opening of the scheme on April 26, and urge all farmers, crofters, and contractors to take note of the short application window, it is disappointing that NFU Scotland’s request for the scheme to be significantly expanded has been dismissed.”

Last month NFU Scotland (NFUS) called for extra government funding to help farmers cover the cost of meeting new slurry rules, which come into force over the next four years.

The union said significant investment will be needed on farms across Scotland to meet the rules, which require minimum slurry storage of 22 weeks for housed cattle and 26 weeks for housed pigs.

Full details about the SACGS scheme are online at ruralpayments.org and applications must be made by June 1.

