Scotsheep will offer lessons on carbon audits

By Nancy Nicolson
May 4, 2022, 6:16 pm
AUDIT: Seminar visitors can learn more about reducing carbon emissions on the farm.

Visitors to Scotsheep at Over Finlarg near Dundee next month will be offered an insight into the benefits of conducting a full carbon audit when the results of a survey of the host farm are presented at one of the event’s seminars.

Virgin Money, the main sponsor of the event on June 1, has funded the audit which
will be conducted by Carbon Metrics, with an aim of demonstrating how it can help with business planning.

The bank’s UK head of agriculture, Brian Richardson will chair the seminar.

Brian Richardson is UK Head of Agriculture for Virgin Money.

He said: “We will talk through the results of the carbon audit, so those attending can better understand what is involved and perhaps more importantly than the raw numbers, what can be done to mitigate and reduce carbon on
the farm.

“This will hopefully give some understanding of the type of changes farmers can make on their own farms.”

Many farmers have already completed audits, and last week the Scottish Government announced further support for producers to do audits and soil analysis as part of the new National Test Programme (NTP), which will prepare the industry for future farm policy.

A typical audit includes a face-to-face farm visit to understand the history of the enterprise, as well as data gathering of costings, fertiliser records and nutrient management plans.

Simon Haley, the director of Carbon Metrics, said: “Agriculture has to become more carbon- neutral, and embarking on this journey now can be hugely beneficial to both your farm and to the environment.”

A recent survey by the bank which was completed by 300 of its farming customers revealed that over 46% of Scottish businesses had compiled a carbon audit and 25% of Scottish farmers have been asked by their customers to provide evidence that they were taking steps to reduce carbon emissions.

See Saturday’s farming supplement for a preview of Scotsheep at Over Finlarg.

