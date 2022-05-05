Board refresh as SAYFC plan for the future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new chair of Scotland’s young farmers clubs, Lucy Mitchell, is promising members a focus on “fun, achievement, working together and leaving a strong legacy” during her time in office.

Lucy, a member of West Fife JAC, succeeded Katie Burns of Kilmaurs YFC at the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) annual meeting.

She said: “Everyone knows the difficulties that Covid presented will take years to overcome but we have hopefully come through the pandemic and this year SAYFC is ready to start off with a bang.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the members and working with the national and regional teams to lead them through what is going to be an interesting year.

“I am honoured to be leading a team of wonderful people and representing a brilliant organisation loved by many.”

SAYFC has undergone some restructuring in the last few months in an effort to communicate better with members.

The former board of management has been replaced by trustees, and the national council changed to six committees which in turn have created new initiatives and events and implemented farm safety and mental health training.

“Our committees have their aims set and are eager to start developing them,” said Lucy.

“We will see stronger clubs, new events, new technology and ways of communication as well as more fun, training, travel, networking and examples of incredible young people doing incredible things.”

Bill Arnot, a former Bell Baxter ADS member and past national SAYFC chair, was re-elected president and Alex Allison, a former Lanark YFC member and national chair, was re-elected vice-president.

New committee chairs include Agri and Rural Affairs – Any-Jo Reid (Udny JAC), Communications and Marketing – Hamish Logan (East Lothian JAC), Competitions and Events – Stephen Taylor SSSS YFC), Development and Wellbeing – Annabel Brown (Bell Baxter ADS), Finance and Risk – Peter Duthie (Garioch JAC), and International Travel – Lucy McClymont (Lower Nithsdale YFC).