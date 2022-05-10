Graiggoch Rambo sets new Limousin bull world record at 180,000gn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Farming

Graiggoch Rambo sets new Limousin bull world record at 180,000gn

By Gemma Mackie
May 10, 2022
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a Limousin bull when he sold for 180,000gn.
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a Limousin bull when he sold for 180,000gn.

A new world record price for a Limousin bull was set at the breed’s spring show and sale in Carlisle when Graiggoch Rambo went under the hammer for 180,000gn.

Put forward by first-time vendor Gerwyn Jones, who hails from Conwy in Wales, Graiggoch Rambo stood overall champion in the pre-sale show and was described by the judge – Patrick Greaney from the Whiskey Limousin herd – as the best bull he had ever seen.

Mr Greaney said: “He is 100% correct with power throughout – a super top and without the coarseness that can sometimes come with this.”

Graiggoch Rambo is a November 2020-born embryo transfer (ET) son of Ampertaine Elgin, out of Sarkley Glorianne.

Surpassing the previous world record price of 140,000gn – paid in 2015 for Trueman Jagger – Rambo sold in a two-way split to Messrs Jenkinson of the Whinfellpark herd near Penrith, and Boden and Davies Ltd of the Sportsmans herd, based near Stockport, Cheshire.

The overall champion Graiggoch Rambo, left, and reserve champion Goldies Relish on the right.

Speaking on behalf of the two buyers, Whinfellpark farm manager Iain Scott described Graiggoch Rambo as “possibly the best bull we have ever seen offered for sale at Carlisle”.

He added: “His breeding line is exceptional. He has width, depth of muscle, as well as being correct on his feet and legs.

“With all the previous attributes, he still retains his breed character through his head. Rambo will be going straight to stud to have semen taken.”

Commenting on his sale, Mr Jones said: “After working with experienced breeders for a long time, I knew Rambo was something special.

“I am delighted that my first pedigree registered Limousin sold so amazingly well.”

Meanwhile, the next best price at the sale was 30,000gn for the reserve overall champion.

Reserve overall champion Goldies Relish sold for 30,000gn.

This was April 2020-born Goldies Relish from Dumfries breeder Bruce Goldie. By Ampertaine Opportunity, and out of Goldies Harmony, he sold to the Mash family’s Buckinghamshire-based Brockhurst herd.

Other leading prices included 25,000gn for the reserve intermediate champion – Glenrock Redemption from S & D Illingworth, Howgillside, Lockerbie.

An October 2020-born son of Ampertaine Majestic, out of the 24,000gn Glenrock Diamante, he sold to the Fieldsons for their Fieldson herd, based near Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.

Glenrock Redemption sold for 25,000gn.

Banff breeder Graham Morrison – who runs the Deveronvale herd at Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill – sold to a top of 24,000gn for Deveronvale Razzledazzle.

A November 2020-born ET son of Foxhillfarm Jasper, out of Aultside Jazz, he sold to the Wilsons for their Impulsive herd, based near Carlisle.

Other leading prices included: 13,000gn for Intack Solomon, by Plumtree Fantastic, from Zac Ward, Intack Farm, Carnforth, Lancashire, selling to R M Adam & Son, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar; 11,000gn for the reserve junior champion Goldies Starter, by Carrickmore Maximus, from Bruce Goldie, selling to E A Macarthur, Newton of Budgate, Nairn; and 11,000gn for Foxhillfarm Sportman, by Ampertaine Foreman, from the M Alford, Foxhill Farm, Devon, selling to DR & AN Henderson, Mains of Wardhouse, Insch.

Deveronvale Razzledazzle sold for 24,000gn.

In total, Harrison and Hetherington sold 84 bulls to average £10,651 – up by £2,348 on last year’s sale.

