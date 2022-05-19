Agronomy co-op appoints managing director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Agronomy co-op appoints managing director

By Nancy Nicolson
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Leaders: Adam Christie (L) and Douglas Drysdale. have new positions at Scottish Agronomy.

Scottish Agronomy, the 260-member farmers co-operative, has appointed its long-standing trials manager, Adam Christie, as managing director.

Board chair, Jim Mason from Denbrae Farm, Cupar, said Mr Christie had been an integral part of the team since he joined the co-op in 1989 and brings strong connections across the sector.

“As trials manager, he is at the sharp end of innovation and technical evolution, but he is also inherently aware of the challenges that arable farmers face and the solutions needed to overcome them,” he said.

“He is ideally suited to take Scottish Agronomy into its exciting next chapter.”

Full-time

Mr Christie will be the co-operative’s first full-time managing director and he succeeds George Lawrie who held the interim role.

He said: “I am standing on the shoulders of giants in the industry and it’s both a privilege and exciting to lead Scottish Agronomy through these most interesting of times.

“There will be many challenges and much change ahead, but this will bring opportunity for both the membership and the co-operative itself.

“At Scottish Agronomy, we will continue to adapt and advance to do what we do best, offering robust, independent agronomic advice to our members based on market-leading evidence so they can maintain their commercial advantage.”

Mr Lawrie will continue as company secretary, and Douglas Drysdale has been promoted to trials manager after holding the assistant position since 2020.

The changes will take place on June 1.

