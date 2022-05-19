Agronomy co-op appoints managing director

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Agronomy, the 260-member farmers co-operative, has appointed its long-standing trials manager, Adam Christie, as managing director.

Board chair, Jim Mason from Denbrae Farm, Cupar, said Mr Christie had been an integral part of the team since he joined the co-op in 1989 and brings strong connections across the sector.

“As trials manager, he is at the sharp end of innovation and technical evolution, but he is also inherently aware of the challenges that arable farmers face and the solutions needed to overcome them,” he said.

“He is ideally suited to take Scottish Agronomy into its exciting next chapter.”

Mr Christie will be the co-operative’s first full-time managing director and he succeeds George Lawrie who held the interim role.

He said: “I am standing on the shoulders of giants in the industry and it’s both a privilege and exciting to lead Scottish Agronomy through these most interesting of times.

“There will be many challenges and much change ahead, but this will bring opportunity for both the membership and the co-operative itself.

“At Scottish Agronomy, we will continue to adapt and advance to do what we do best, offering robust, independent agronomic advice to our members based on market-leading evidence so they can maintain their commercial advantage.”

Mr Lawrie will continue as company secretary, and Douglas Drysdale has been promoted to trials manager after holding the assistant position since 2020.

The changes will take place on June 1.