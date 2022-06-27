Funding unveiled to improve equality for women in agriculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Funding unveiled to improve equality for women in agriculture

By Gemma Mackie
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 5:55 pm
The funding is designed to improve equality for women in agriculture.
The funding is designed to improve equality for women in agriculture.

More than £400,000 of Scottish Government funding is being made available to improve equality for women in agriculture.

A package of support measures, unveiled by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at this year’s Royal Highland Show, includes an annual £100,000 funding allocation to the future Women in Agriculture Business Skill Training project for the next three years.

A further £100,000 has been allocated to the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund, which has provided supported to more than 750 women to help them attend practical training courses, and £8,000 is being given to the Women in Agriculture Scotland Group.

Lastly, support of £40,000 has been awarded to the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) to help board members develop their leadership skills and ultimately create greater diversity in the boardrooms of the future.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.
Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.

“We are committed to building a fairer society and part of that includes enabling all women living or working in Scottish agriculture to have equality of opportunity,” said Ms Gougeon.

“This untapped potential is critical to helping our agricultural businesses to be more resilient and able to diversify, meeting the needs of changing markets.”

She added: “We want to see more women joining those who are already developing a career in Scottish agriculture, which is why it’s important women are given these opportunities in what has been a very male-dominated area.

“The future will bring challenges that will impact us all, but I am totally focused on how we can support our agricultural industry to be resilient and sustainable and the projects we are supporting ensure women will be a key part in a vital industry that is also helping to meet the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Lantra Scotland, which administers the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund on behalf of the Scottish Government, welcomed news of additional funding for the scheme.

The Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund has provided support to more than 750 women.
The Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund has provided support to more than 750 women.

Lantra Scotland’s director, Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, said the fund had enabled women to benefit from courses in a range of areas including tractor and trailer driving, cattle hoof trimming, sheepdog handling and chainsaw use.

She said: “We are all extremely proud of everyone who has used our women in agriculture fund to develop their skills and talents.

“By making the sector more accessible, we are ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of Scotland’s rural economy.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin also welcomed news of the funding package and said: “It is important we see more women joining those who are already developing a career in Scottish agriculture, which is why it is so important women are given these opportunities in what has traditionally been a very male-dominated area.

“The projects which the Scottish Government are supporting ensure women will be play a key part in a vital industry which is facing many challenges at the moment.”

