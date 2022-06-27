Scottish Power dubbed ‘health hazard’ by Beauly woman after threatening texts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Power dubbed ‘health hazard’ by Beauly woman after threatening texts

By Louise Glen
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 10:18 am
A Beauly woman who has “done everything” to stop Scottish Power incorrectly sending her threatening messages about unpaid bills, is calling on others to report faults in the system.

Describing her personal battle with Scottish Power as a full-time job, Chloe Hardy, 45, says the company is damaging to her health.

Making matters even worse, she isn’t even in debt to the company at all, and is in fact in credit by more than £350.

But that hasn’t stopped Scottish Power sending her texts at all times of the day and night – impacting on her physical and mental health.

Even the organisation helping her deal with the power company’s threats intervened by writing to her GP to ask for support for the Kiltarlity householder.

And local MSP Kate Forbes has also got involved by asking the firm to reconsider how it communicates with Ms Hardy – and all customers.

‘Public health hazard’

Ms Hardy said: “Scottish Power is a public health hazard.

“I was told by the energy ombudsman that Scottish Power would no longer be allowed to pursue me as it had been doing so by constant emails and texts.

“That was back in March. In May, I changed my bank account. I wanted to make sure that my direct debit with Scottish Power was still in place so I contacted them on May 26.

“They confirmed I had changed my bank details.

“The first payment was due to come out on June 10 by direct debit but it didn’t come out. Because of all the trouble I have had with them before, I started to panic.

“So I tried to phone them, I spent two days on the phone trying to speak to someone. By Saturday night I was so distressed I began to feel unwell.

“I then got emails and texts saying ‘urgent action required’, but I can not take urgent action because I can not get through to speak to anyone.

“One of the texts came in, after 9pm at night when I was in bed. It was demanding money from me – and I woke up the following morning and I had a threatening email.

“It is telling me to pay £120 per month, but my bill last month was only £52.97. I have a balance of £350 of credit in my account.”

‘I have not defaulted’

She continued: “What more can I do? I have done everything I can, I have not defaulted in any way.

“The impact it is having on me is that they are triggering ill health. But I have a voice and I can speak out. But what about all those other people who are suffering.”

Ms Hardy said she first complained to the ombudsman in March, after Scottish Power had made so many changes to her direct debit she could not keep up. It became a “daily struggle” for the Beauly woman.

She said: “It became a full time job to manage my bill, it took all my energy. Scottish Power offered me £100 to shut down my complaint to the ombudsman, but I am not just fighting for me – I want them to have to stop sending the unreasonable texts and emails to anyone at any time of night or day.

Kate Forbes, Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP, said: “Chloe Hardy had contacted me as a result of feeling unsettled by communications from her energy provider. I acted on her behalf by asking the energy provider to change the timing and method of communication, as nobody should feel under such immense pressure.

“It is a very worrying time for everybody, with energy costs spiralling. Energy providers should consider how to relieve consumers’ fears and worries right now and I hope that raising this example will see changes not just for Chloe Hardy but for other consumers too.”

Scottish Power has been asked to comment.

