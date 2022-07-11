Cost of living crisis could hit meat consumption, farmers told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living crisis could hit meat consumption, farmers told

By Gemma Mackie
July 11, 2022, 11:45 am
The AHDB is warning that meat consumers are feeling the pinch.

The cost-of-living crisis could lead to an increase in the number of shoppers planning to cut back on the amount of meat they eat.

That was the message from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in one of its latest consumer insights reports.

Susie Stannard, the levy body’s consumer insights manager, said reasons people have previously given for cutting back their meat consumption have usually focused on issues such as health, the environment and animal welfare.

“However, inflation has been increasing sharply and consumers have been feeling the financial pinch,” said Ms Stannard in the report.

“This has resulted in a sharp uplift in increased cost as a reason for cutting back on meat – that is now neck and neck with health as the top driver of meat reduction.”

She said the number of consumers who believe beef and red meat have good prices has reduced to 10%, while only 6% believe beef and red meat have good financial offers.

Only one in 10 consumers believe beef and red meat have good prices.

“High prices are particularly damaging for cuts such as roasting joints and steaks where higher prices are a barrier for many consumers,” added Ms Stannard.

“Consumers may choose to opt for cheaper cuts such as mince that are easy to bulk out with cheaper vegetables or carbs, but AHDB’s consumer tracker is showing larger proportions of consumers now perceiving mince as expensive – rising from 11% to 19% over the last 12 months.”

The report said demand for hind-quarter cuts were likely to drop further as inflationary pressures put the brakes on food service recovery.

It said data from an AHDB/YouGov consumer tracker showed 36% of consumers are planning to eat out less than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, with 77% saying they were doing it to save money.

“Year-on-year retail sales are now being compared to 2021, which saw a period of pandemic restrictions where in-home eating was above the average,” said Ms Stannard.

“We would therefore expect to see a downturn in retail sales of meat and other products since last year.

“However, there are signs high prices are also taking their toll, particularly on more premium proteins such as lamb, which is down by 12% compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

She said retailers will need to look for ways to support consumers through the crisis.

“Promotional strategies will need to be carefully thought out as well to manage volumes passing through the supply chain at key periods such as Christmas and other key events and to maintain carcase balance,” added Ms Stannard.

Richard Wright: France to restrict meat terms for plant-based products

