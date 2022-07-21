Perthshire at heart of 2023 Royal Highland Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farming stalwarts from Perthshire will be at the helm of next year’s Royal Highland Show.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has announced its presidential team for 2022-23 will showcase the region under the leadership of new RHASS president, Ian Duncan Millar from Tirinie, Aberfeldy.

The show originally travelled between the eight RHASS member regions across Scotland, before it settled permanently at Ingliston in 1960, just three years after it was last staged in Perthshire in 1957.

Mr Duncan Millar will serve alongside vice-presidents Ronnie Black, Ewan Pate, George Taylor and Linda Tinson, with the Very Reverend Angus Morrison serving as honorary chaplain.

As well as farming at Tirinie, Mr Duncan Millar has had roles at Quality Meat Scotland, the Scottish Agricultural Arbiters and Valuers Association. He recently retired as chairman of the Moredun Foundation.

Ronnie Black is a partner in the family farm and feed business, Collessie Feeds, as well as a successful Clydesdale and sheep breeder and past president of both the Clydesdale Horse and Suffolk Sheep Societies. He was the 2007 recipient of RHASS Sir William Young Award, and alongside his family, he recently starred in the BBC’s This Farming Life.

Farmer and freelance agricultural journalist, Ewan Pate was a former farming editor of The Courier and is a trustee and immediate past chairman of RSABI. George Taylor is managing director of G C Taylor (Farms) Ltd – the third generation of the family farming in the Carse of Gowrie – and chairman of potato crisp manufacturers, Mackies at Taypack Ltd.

Linda Tinson is a partner with Ledingham Chalmers and is from a farming family with a long association with the show, and for many years, Angus Morrison was minister for the Orwell and Portmoak Parish Church near Kinross.

He is a former moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and is an honorary chaplain to the Queen.

New RHASS chairman, Jim Warnock said: “The Society is delighted to welcome in our new presidential team, who will be representing and promoting all that is brilliant about the Perth region.

“The 2023 show will be an important one, with the Golden Shears world shearing championships taking place, so the eyes of the world will be on the show and the Perthshire region.”