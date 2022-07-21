Perthshire at heart of 2023 Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire at heart of 2023 Royal Highland Show

By Nancy Nicolson
July 21, 2022, 5:46 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 5:59 pm
LEADING: The new RHASS Presidential Team for 2022-23, from left, George Taylor, Ian Duncan Millar, Linda Tinson, Ronnie Black , Ewan Pate, Rev Angus Morrison.

Farming stalwarts from Perthshire will be at the helm of next year’s Royal Highland Show.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has announced its presidential team for 2022-23 will showcase the region under the leadership of new RHASS president, Ian Duncan Millar from Tirinie, Aberfeldy.

The show originally travelled between the eight RHASS member regions across Scotland, before it settled permanently at Ingliston in 1960, just three years after it was last staged in Perthshire in 1957.

Mr Duncan Millar will serve alongside vice-presidents Ronnie Black, Ewan Pate, George Taylor and Linda Tinson, with the Very Reverend Angus Morrison serving as honorary chaplain.

As well as farming at Tirinie, Mr Duncan Millar has had roles at Quality Meat Scotland, the Scottish Agricultural Arbiters and Valuers Association. He recently retired as chairman of the Moredun Foundation.

Ronnie Black is a partner in the family farm and feed business, Collessie Feeds, as well as a successful Clydesdale and sheep breeder and past president of both the Clydesdale Horse and Suffolk Sheep Societies. He was the 2007 recipient of RHASS Sir William Young Award, and alongside his family, he recently starred in the BBC’s This Farming Life.

Farmer and freelance agricultural journalist, Ewan Pate was a former farming editor of The Courier and is a trustee and immediate past chairman of RSABI. George Taylor is managing director of G C Taylor (Farms) Ltd – the third generation of the family farming in the Carse of Gowrie – and chairman of potato crisp manufacturers, Mackies at Taypack Ltd.

Linda Tinson is a partner with Ledingham Chalmers and is from a farming family with a long association with the show, and for many years, Angus Morrison was minister for the Orwell and Portmoak Parish Church near Kinross.

He is a former moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and is an honorary chaplain to the Queen.

Jim Warnock is chairman of the RHASS.

New RHASS chairman, Jim Warnock said: “The Society is delighted to welcome in our new presidential team, who will be representing and promoting all that is brilliant about the Perth region.

“The 2023 show will be an important one, with the Golden Shears world shearing championships taking place, so the eyes of the world will be on the show and the Perthshire region.”

