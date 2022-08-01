Banchory showground is a Paradise for spectators

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy overnight rain – greatly welcomed by Deeside farmers – gave way to a morning of warm sunshine for the Banchory Show in the town’s King George V Park.

A combination of the favourable weather and the 200th anniversary of the first show in 1822 ensured a record crowd to enjoy the livestock judging in the morning followed by a packed afternoon programme in the main ring, including the grand parade of champions and March of Time demonstration to mark the show’s rich history.

Descendants of two of the main founders of the Deeside Agricultural Association, James Burnett of Crathes and Andrew Farquharson of Finzean were on hand to present the championship trophies and presentations were made to three show stalwarts – current honorary president David Martin of Stonehaven and two former honorary presidents Leonard McIntosh of Durris and Duncan Begg of Inverbervie – in recognition of their combined service to the show totalling 175 years.

They have been actively involved in running the show, along with John Jamieson of Stonehaven, who has now retired after over 50 years on the organising committee.

With women now playing a greater part in the traditionally male-dominated farming industry, it was highly appropriate that the show had its first woman president, June Barclay of Harestone, Banchory, and all 46 judges in the various cattle, sheep and horse

and pony sections were women.

Mrs Barclay paid warm tribute to all the volunteers who ensure the success of the show every year.

“It was great to have the show back after a two-year absence because of Covid restrictions and we were delighted to welcome such a large ringside audience for our anniversary show,” said Mrs Barclay.

“The organisation of the show is a great team effort.” It was also a memorable day for the Barclay family with husband, Neil, and son, Stuart, carrying off the coveted “champion of champions” award with their interbreed beef and Charolais champion, the 22 month old home-bred heifer, Harestone Paradise, a daughter of Balthayock Minstrel.

To cap a successful day, the Barclays also took the reserve Charolais championship with a home-bred five-year-old cow, Harestone Mamma Mia, by Maerdy Dublin.

Another local family captured the interbreed sheep championship which went to Roy and Gillian Adams’ Deevalley Texels with their breed champion, a home-bred gimmer by Sportsmans Cannonball which was also sheep interbreed champion at

the Echt Show three weeks ago.

The Adams run a flock of 20 ewes and Banchory and Echt are the only two shows they have competed at this year.

There was another success in the Texel ring for the Barclays who took the reserve championship with a ewe lamb.

The strongest competition as always in the cattle lines was in the commercial cattle section where top honours went to Michael Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, who repeated his Echt championship success with a 17-month-old Limousin cross heifer, Cinderella, brought north from a sale in Skipton.

With 17 entries forward, the redoubtable Blair Duffton from Huntly went home with a clutch of awards in the commercial cattle section including the reserve championship with the 20-month-old Limousin cross heifer, Truffles, champion of champions at New Deer Show two weeks ago, and the special prizes for the best group of three and best pair.

Best in the heavy horse classes was the Clydesdale champion from Jim Greenhill from Letham with his two-year-old filly, Tulloes Emily, which has won at several shows so far this season and will be a contender at the World Clydesdale Show which is coming to Aberdeen for the first time in October.

CATTLE

Aberdeen-Angus – Graham Willox and daughter, Fiona, Meikle Pitinnan, Oldmeldrum, with home-bred seven-year-old cow, Cardenwell Blossom, by Burnside Jamie Eric, and out of Cardenwell Bracken, champion at New Deer and second at Echt. Champion at Turriff in 2019. Reserve – K and Margaret Howie, Cairnton, Dess, with home-bred yearling bull, Cairnton Detroit, by Cairnton Black Captain and out of Cairnton Duchess V4441. Sire sold as stock bull in new Beechwood House herd at Strathaven.

Charolais – Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Crathes, with 22-month-old heifer, Harestone Paradise, by Balthayock Minstrel and out of Harestone Natasha, fourth at Royal Highland Show, and reserve with five-year-old cow, Harestone Mamma Mia, by Maerdy Dublin and out of Harestone Bridgette. First time show since winning reserve championship at Royal Highland Show in 2019

Simmental – Emma Smith, Bankhead, Portlethen, with heifer, Riverdee Luna, and reserve with heifer, Riverdee Lubby, by Team Highwayman, reserve at Echt

Limousin – Miller Farms, Lurg Farm, Midmar, with 16-month-old bull, Millers Solomon, by Plumtree Fantastic, and out of Annanview Olala, fourth at Royal Highland Show and one of inter breed pair champions at Angus and Fettercairn, one of four bulls from the herd destined for Carlisle October sale, and reserve with yearling heifer, Westpit Silly, bought at Westpit reduction sale. Champion at Echt and reserve at Angus and Fettercairn

British Blonde – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, with nine-year-old cow, Strathisla Joy, by Bridge Elmo and out of Strathisla Gloria, champion at Echt and reserve at New Deer, and reserve with yearling bull, Strathisla Salvador, by Neonhill Lion King and out of Alerston Orchid, champion at New Deer and reserve at Echt.

Highland – Morag Middleton, Fettercairn, with bull, Eoin Mhor of Blackglen. Reserve – Brathens Fold with heifer, Lili Ann of Cloan

British Blue – Stewart Youngson and Son, Echt, with yearling heifer, Westerton Rosie, by Mountjoy Utopia, and out of Westerton Kim, first at Echt. Reserve – Euan and Michelle Greenlaw, Milton, Strathdon, with yearling heifer, Sunnybank Ra Ra, by Nox de L’Orgelot and out of a flush from Springhill My Girl, champion at Echt

Salers – David Watson, Darnford, Durris, with French-born five-year-old bull, Darnford Nicky, bought in April and former winner of Salers National Show in France. Jamie McIntyre, Milton of Cullerlie, Echt, with two-year-old heifer, Corrichie Polly, by Cuil King. Her herd mate, Corrichie Penny, by the same sire, was second in the same class

Shorthorn – Rattray Estate Ltd, Peterhead, with six-year-old bull, Galla Knight, by 3800gns Kidston Rambo and out of Bon Accord Rose Duchess 18th, reserve male champion at Echt. Reserve – Ross and Kirsten Williams, Ranna, Tarland, with five-year-old cow, Dunsyre Iona 31st, by Redhill Ferny, and out of Dunsyre Iona 5 Ex 92, champion at Echt and New Deer

Any other breed – Ian Skea, Dairaich, Kemnay, with Hereford bull calf, Bennachie 1 Wizard, and reserve with cow, Bennachie 1 Pansy 4th

Commercial cattle -– Michael Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, with 17-month-old, Limousin x British Blue/Limousin cow, by Brennand sire, bought at Skipton. Champion at Echt. Reserve – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with 20-month-old Limousin cross heifer, Truffles, second to champion in class, champion at Fettercairn, champion of champions at New Deer, reserve champion at Echt and Sutherland, second at the Royal Highland show, bred by L and E Fowlie, Guys of Tough Alford, and bought at Carlisle

Carcase cattle – Jim Smith, Torphins, and reserve

SHEEP

Young handlers – Faith Miskelly (senior), Cody Reid (intermediate) and Declan Watson (junior)

Suffolk – Gordon Troup, Shaggard, Sauchen, with home-bred gimmer, by Cairness 147 and out of home-bred ewe by Whitestone Dazzler. Fifth at Royal Highland Show and second at Echt. Reserve – Mrs J A Lorimer, Kingswells, with ewe lamb

Blackface – Scott Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, with Perth-type ewe lamb by £5,500 Conway and home-bred ewe by £1,100 Auchdreigie, and reserve with £1,200 Scarhill ram lamb bought at Stirling last October.

Texel – Roy and Gillian Adams, and sons Jack, Jamie and Stuart, Deevalley Texels, Banchory, with home-bred gimmer by Sportsmans Cannonball and out of Deveronvale-bred ewe by Mullan Armani, interbreed champion at Echt. Reserve – Harestone Livestock, Crathes, with ewe lamb

Bluefaced Leicester – Rodney Blackhall, Greens, Raemoir, with ewe by Shrewsbridge sire and out of a home-bred ewe by Mossvale sire, and reserve with home-bred shearling ram by Whiniehall sire. Both shown for first time.

Bluefaced Leicester crossing type – Andrew Jolly, Whiteknowes, Craigievar, with home-bred gimmer by Carryhouse sire, and reserve with home-bred ewe by Clennel sire

Northern Short-tail – Dr J W Graham and I Thompson with ewe, and reserve with shearling ram

Beltex – Alan Miller, Lurg Farm, Midmar, with ewe, Sinclairs Daisy, by Kingledores Battleaxe and out of ewe, Broughton Byrony, bought three years ago for 3000gns, first time shown, and reserve with home-bred shearling ram, Lurg Goliath, by Woodies Explosive, and out of the champion

Any other continental breed – Deborah Atkinson, Duncanston, with gimmer, Derg Foxylady, by Derk Dakota, bought at Carlisle as ewe lamb, champion at Fettercairn. Reserve – R and C Cruden, from Dyce, with ewe

Any other native breed – G C and O Crawford; reserve – Carmont Valley Livestock

Cross sheep – Nicol Dow, from Upper Sauchen, Sauchen, with ewe and reserve with pair of gimmers

Carcase lamb – Grant Dinnie. Reserve – Nicol Dow

Heavy horses

Clydesdale – Jim Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Letham, with two-year-old home-bred filly, Tulloes Emily, by Arradoul Balvenie and out of Tulloes Lady Jane, champion at West Fife, Fife, Fettercairn, Kirriemuir and Echt. Reserve – James Ingram, Drumoak, with home-bred yearling filly, Barns Lady Joanne, by Collessie Highlander and out of a mare by the Canadian-bred sire, Ben Franklin, first at Echt. Both champion and reserve destined for the World Clydesdale show at Aberdeen in October

Highland – Victoria Headspeath with mare, Sorna Sula. Reserve – Robin Stewart, Durris, with West Lodge McNair

Shetland – Irene Spence and Kayleigh Nicol Warrackston Tamara.

Miniature Shetland – Ann Irvine with Ocky of Haybrake; reserve – C Matthew and L Jack with BW Lchclawdd Lleucu