Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after ‘blatant cheating’ comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after ‘blatant cheating’ comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
September 22, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 3:57 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin protests to referee David Dickinson at Easter Road.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin protests to referee David Dickinson at Easter Road.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for comments he made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in the wake of the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road on Saturday.

Goodwin faces a hearing on October 6 over alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Rule 73 says club staff should not make comments which are “offensive”, including in interviews.

Rule 77 says those involved in the game must “act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Controversial flashpoint

During the clash between Hibs and Aberdeen, Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off for a second booking, and the home side were awarded a penalty, after Scales and Porteous tangled in the box.

The Dons were leading 1-0 when the incident occurred on the stroke of half-time, with Martin Boyle netting the spot-kick to level the scoreline. The Hibees, with a man advantage, went on to dominate the second period.

In his post-match interviews, a furious Goodwin accused Porteous – who he appeared to exchange words with on the pitch at full-time – of “blatant cheating” to get Scales shown a second yellow and win the penalty.

He also said he had warned his players – and referee David Dickinson – before kick-off over previous incidents where Porteous had gone down too easily.

Goodwin exchanges words with Porteous at full-time.

There has been plenty of discussion about Goodwin’s comments in the media and among fans since the weekend, with some praising the Reds’ bosses strong stance and others, including our columnist Willie Miller, suggesting the Aberdeen gaffer should have kept his thoughts quiet.

Many Dons fans have pointed out near-identical comments made by Hearts boss Robbie Neilson about former Pittodrie midfielder Lewis Ferguson last season – comments which went unpunished by the football authorities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Raith Rovers on his Aberdeen debut.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign more international calibre players
0
Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.
ANALYSIS: Numbers show Aberdeen were in trouble before red card woe at Hibernian
0
Aberdeen Women will now host Hibernian on October 19.
Aberdeen Women's postponed fixture with Hibernian rescheduled for October
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen's lack of centre-back cover exposed by Liam Scales' dismissal
0
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter and Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter on the 'biggest advice' men's team boss Jim Goodwin…
0
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan in action in the 2-0 defeat of Dumbarton.
Aberdeen open contract talks with teenage winger Ryan Duncan, confirms boss Jim Goodwin
0
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks chats at the club's inaugural eSports event.
WATCH: Aberdeen FC could employ full-time gamer and build dedicated space at new stadium…
0
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women to play Glasgow City in second-round of SWPL Cup
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen's Liam Scales hit the deck at Easter Road.
Willie Miller: Right or wrong - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin should have bit his…
1
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes has been called up to the Cape Verde squad.
Aberdeen attacker Duk called up to Cape Verde squad for clash in Bahrain
0

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks