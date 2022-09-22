Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after ‘blatant cheating’ comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for comments he made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in the wake of the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road on Saturday.

Goodwin faces a hearing on October 6 over alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Rule 73 says club staff should not make comments which are “offensive”, including in interviews.

Rule 77 says those involved in the game must “act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Controversial flashpoint

During the clash between Hibs and Aberdeen, Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off for a second booking, and the home side were awarded a penalty, after Scales and Porteous tangled in the box.

The Dons were leading 1-0 when the incident occurred on the stroke of half-time, with Martin Boyle netting the spot-kick to level the scoreline. The Hibees, with a man advantage, went on to dominate the second period.

In his post-match interviews, a furious Goodwin accused Porteous – who he appeared to exchange words with on the pitch at full-time – of “blatant cheating” to get Scales shown a second yellow and win the penalty.

He also said he had warned his players – and referee David Dickinson – before kick-off over previous incidents where Porteous had gone down too easily.

There has been plenty of discussion about Goodwin’s comments in the media and among fans since the weekend, with some praising the Reds’ bosses strong stance and others, including our columnist Willie Miller, suggesting the Aberdeen gaffer should have kept his thoughts quiet.

Many Dons fans have pointed out near-identical comments made by Hearts boss Robbie Neilson about former Pittodrie midfielder Lewis Ferguson last season – comments which went unpunished by the football authorities.