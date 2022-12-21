First LFASS payments set to arrive in farm bank accounts before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

First LFASS payments set to arrive in farm bank accounts before Christmas

By Reporter
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The LFASS has been allocated £65m to help farmers in remote areas. Image: Shutterstock
The LFASS has been allocated £65m to help farmers in remote areas. Image: Shutterstock

The Scottish Government says the first tranche of Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) payments will arrive in farm bank accounts before Christmas.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said £55.8 million of LFASS money was being made a month earlier than in previous years as the government sought to provide cash flow certainty in challenging times for the industry.

“In addition, £405.5m of Basic Payment Scheme and greening payments have already been made to 17,001 farmers and crofters,” she said.

“Within the latest budget, those working the land in the most remote and fragile areas will continue to receive support through the LFASS, which has been allocated £65m.”

LFASS to give boost before end of year

Robert Macdonald, the chairman of NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) less favoured areas committee, who farms near Grantown-on-Spey, welcomed the news that thousands of farmers and crofters in some of the country’s most remote and marginalised areas will receive a cash flow boost before the end of the year.

“The timing could not be more important,” he said.

“All farmers face a dear winter and unprecedented cost challenges for feed, fertiliser, energy and fuel, and this support will ensure that those in our less favoured areas will continue to deliver for the rural economy, local jobs, landscapes, carbon sequestration and biodiversity.”

Mr Macdonald claimed the retention of the £65m represented a huge lobbying success for the union in 2021 as it saw the fund returned to its 2018 level and guaranteed the post-Brexit future of the crucial scheme from 2021 to 2024.

On the future of LFASS and the current consultation on an Agriculture Bill for Scotland, the union’s policy director, Jonnie Hall, insisted it was imperative that dedicated funding continues to be targeted at active farming and crofting across Scotland’s less favoured areas.

